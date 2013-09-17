2 Minute Gloss: How to do strong brows with Mary Greenwell

Blame it on model-of-the-moment Cara Delevingne, or just a general move away from TOWIE-type over-preening, but the big strong brow is back.

This is great news for those of us who have ever-sprouting eyebrows anyway, but not such great news if you have over-plucked yours in the past and they are now few and far between (experts say that some eyebrow hairs have a ‘life’ and if you over-pluck them then sometimes they sadly don’t grow back, which for some people can be devastating).

However, help is at hand thanks to our magic-working make-up artist Mary Greenwell who shows us here how to fake a super strong brow with nothing other than two Chanel eyebrow pencils.

Mary used:

Crayons Sourcils in Brun Natural and Blond Clair , £19