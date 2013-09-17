2 Minute Gloss: How to do strong brows with Mary Greenwell

Blame it on model-of-the-moment Cara Delevingne, or just a general move away from TOWIE-type over-preening, but the big strong brow is back.

This is great news for those of us who have ever-sprouting eyebrows anyway, but not such great news if you have over-plucked yours in the past and they are now few and far between (experts say that some eyebrow hairs have a ‘life’ and if you over-pluck them then sometimes they sadly don’t grow back, which for some people can be devastating).

However, help is at hand thanks to our magic-working make-up artist Mary Greenwell who shows us here how to fake a super strong brow with nothing other than two Chanel eyebrow pencils.

Mary used:

Crayons Sourcils in Brun Natural and Blond Clair , £19


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Vila satin midi skirt, was £24 now £19.50
Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara, £19
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Shampoo, £50.99
Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer, £25
Sweaty Betty All Day High-Waisted Gym Leggings was £90 now £36
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope, £22

 

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
18 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
13 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
11 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
11 December 2023  
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
7 December 2023  
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
4 December 2023  
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
4 December 2023   Melanie Macleod and Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Explore More

 