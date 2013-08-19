2 Minute Gloss: How to do the ultimate red lip with Mary Greenwell

One thing that will never date is red lipstick. What has changed since say the 1940s however is the texture of the red lipstick, its shade and the base you pair it with. Here, make-up maestro Mary Greenwell shows us how to create a modern red lip with just three products: a lip balm, a lip liner and a poppy red lipstick. Wear with luminous looking skin for the ultimate in relaxed contemporary glamour.

Mary used the following Chanel products:

Rouge Coco Hydrating Conditioning Lip Balm , £24.00

Le Crayon Levres in 69 Rose Adorant , £17.50

Rouge Allure lipstick in 135 Enigmatique , £25.00

Credits

Model: Ella at Premier

Hair Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Make-up

Dress: Markus Lupfer at Net-a-porter.com


Explore More

 