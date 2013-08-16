2 Minute Gloss: Modern Forties

Mary Greenwell is a make-up icon within the beauty industry - there is barely a supermodel in the land whose face she hasn’t graced with her magic touch. Here, using the new Chanel colours for A/W 2013, she shows us how to do an updated and fresh new version of a fabulous forties look.

Step 1: Skin Prep

Le Weekend de Chanel Serum, from £60. Available from July 19th 2013.

Le Jour de Chanel, from £60. Available from July 19th 2013.

Step 2:Base

Vitalumiere Aqua in 10 Beige , £31

Vitalumiere Aqua Cream compact in 20 Beige , £39

Step 3: Brows

Baby toothbrush – Mary’s own

Step 4: Eyes

Le Crayon Kohl in Noir 61 , £17

Les Ombres Eyeshadow Quad in 43 Mystere, £38

Limited Edition - available from August 16th 2013.

Le Volume De Chanel Mascara in 30 Prune , £24

Step 5: Blush and Lips

Le Blush Crème de Chanel in 64 Inspiration, £27. Available from August 16th 2013.

Le Crayon Levres in Rose Ardent 69, £17.50. Available Autumn 2013.

Rouge Coco Shine in Esprit 88, £24. Available from August 16th 2013.

Rouge Allure Extrait de Gloss in Controversy 72, £25. Available Autumn 2013.

Step 6: Powder and Highlighter

Poudre Signee de Chanel Illuminating Powder, £46. Limited edition: currently unavailable.

Model: Minnie at Premier

Dress: Chanel

Hair: Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Makeup