2 Minute Gloss: How to do nail bling

One of the easiest ways to get fabulous nails in minutes without having to wait for polish to dry is by applying stick on nails. They are readily available on the high street, cheap and incredibly easy to use. Nails full of sparkle are great for parties, but sleeker and more sophisticated options are also available.

How to apply

Marian  recommends using pre-glued stick on nails, as using a seperate pot of glue can lead to complications. To apply, simply peel off the sticky back, press each piece onto the corresponding size of nail and you're all done.

Experiment with embellishment

Another great range of products are embellishments which stick themselves to the nail with a pre-applied coat of varnish. To apply, simply add a layer of colour before using a thin piece of blue tack to pick up the embellishment, then place it wherever you want it on the nail and add a clear top coat to ensure a look that lasts.

Credits

Nails by Marian Newman

Filming by  Pocketmotionpictures.com

Model: Charli Howard at Union Models

Makeup by Camila Fez

Director: Susannah Taylor


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Vila satin midi skirt, was £24 now £19.50
Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara, £19
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Shampoo, £50.99
Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer, £25
Sweaty Betty All Day High-Waisted Gym Leggings was £90 now £36
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope, £22

 

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
11 December 2023  
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
7 December 2023  
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
4 December 2023  
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
4 December 2023   Melanie Macleod and Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
20 Christmas gifts under £20 - find the perfect stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents
30 November 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks: new festive and party season beauty buys
27 November 2023  
Awards
Get The Gloss Beauty Awards 2023 Winners
27 November 2023  
Explore More

 