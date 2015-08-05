A day in the life of Amelia Freer

Amelia was not always so health savvy and in her twenties “had a complete junk food diet”. Feeling exhausted all the time, it wasn’t until someone suggested looking at what she was eating that Amelia realised the fundamental link between nutrition and overall wellbeing. This was the first step for Amelia in what would become a lifelong passion.

Amelia now fills her days with seeing clients and working on her new cookbook  whilst always making time to walk her dog and taking a few hours each evening to just switch off.

Amelia believes skin is intrinsically connected to nutrition and an “important reflection of our health”. “I certainly know that when I haven't been eating well, or feeling well, my skin is the first thing that shows it,” Amelia explained. And when it comes to optimum skin health Amelia lists the most important things as: “hydration, skin fats and antioxidants”.

Whilst nourishing your skin from within is vital, Amelia is in agreeance that using the correct skincare is also key. “My mother taught me from a very young age to look after my skin. I always cleanse, tone and moisturise twice a day - I’m a real perfectionist about it,” Amelia said.

Amelia has noticed her skin change as she’s aged and now uses a high quality oil to address dryness and once a week applies a mask “to get that ultimate glow factor”.

These are Amelia’s top skincare picks:

Pro Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment , £41.50

Japanese Camellia Body Oil , £34

Lime & Ginger Salt Glow , £36.50

Elemis Pro-Radiance Hand and Nail Cream , £25

Created in collaboration with Elemis.


