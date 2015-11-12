A day in the life of Kelly Cornwell

India Block 28 October 2015

After 19 years in the industry, Kelly Cornwell knows a thing or two about makeup. After leaving school at 16 she attended the London College of Fashion. It was beauty, however, that stole her heart: “I always loved the makeup side of it.”

Kelly got her break by assisting lots of different agencies around London. Her advice to any aspiring makeup artists is to do just that. “If you want to get into this industry you need to do the assisting, it’s so, so important.”

Since her days as an assistant Kelly has worked with everyone from Alexander McQueen to Vogue. Her star-studded list of clients include red carpet regulars Elizabeth Hurley, Jessica Chastain, Emily Blunt, Lara Stone and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

To achieve Kelly’s signature look of flawless skin you need to pay attention to the prep. It’s skincare, rather than makeup, that’s behind “that really dewy look.” “If I had half an hour to do someone’s makeup,” Kelly explains, “ I would rather spend twenty minutes prepping their skin properly.”

To start prepping the skin, Kelly uses ELEMIS Gentle Rose Exfoliator , £30 to gently buff away any dryness. Next, she treats the skin with ELEMIS Exotic Cream Moisturising Mask , £35.

Even A list actresses and supermodels need a helping hand when it comes to hydration. “I find a lot of my clients need more hydration than they do anything else.”

The one product Kelly always recommends to her clients is   ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm , £39.50. “The smell is divine,” says Kelly, “I love travelling with it.”  It’s easy to use and doesn’t leave your skin feeling oily, just “squeaky clean.”

To finish the skincare routine, Kelly applies ELEMIS Hydra Balance Day Cream , £38.

Only 10 minutes left for makeup? Not a problem, says Kelly. “I put a bit cream blush on, a dusting of powder, bit of a smoky eye, a lip and they look perfect - ready for the red carpet!”


