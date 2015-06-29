A day in the life of Rachel De Thame

India Block 28 October 2015

Rachel De Thame is a modern day renaissance woman. A broadcaster, TV presenter, writer, horticulturist and designer, not to mention a trained ballet dancer and former model (for Elemis, nonetheless), there is nothing that Rachel turns her hand to that does not blossom.

In between writing deadlines and design projects, Rachel travels far and wide across the country to film with Britain’s most beautiful flora.

“It’s pretty frantic,” she admits, but she loves that “no two days are the same.”

When she does manage to find precious time to garden in, Rachel always works with nature rather than against it. “I try and garden organically as much as I can,” she explains. She strives to always “plant the right plant in the right place.”

It is only natural, then, that she continues to love and use products from a company as committed to working with nature as Elemis.

Rachel’s picks for keeping green thumbs in top condition:

Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm , £39.50

One of Rachel's favourite products is Elemis Pro Collegen Cleansing Balm.

To fit in with her busy schedule, Rachel needs fuss free, fast-acting beauty products: “My beauty regime, above all else, has to be quite fast and uncomplicated, yet effective.”

“If I’ve been outside all day long I’ll be sweaty, and if I’ve been filming I’ve probably got a layer of makeup on… and compost!” This deep-cleansing balm melts away all traces of grime, leaving the skin intensely nourished.

“I love that feeling of taking it all off and getting super clean.”

Elemis Jasmine and Rose Hand and Nail Cream , £18

As any keen gardener knows that doing all your own stunts when it comes to compost and trowels means your hands take a beating from the elements. Rachel agrees: “I need a cream that works really hard and that really delivers”

Rachel’s “absolute go-to” for is the Elemis Jasmine and Rose Hand and Nail Cream

This deliciously fragrant hand cream combines nourishing oils with natural flower milks. Rachel is certainly a convert - “I need at LEAST 3 or 4 tubes around the house!”

Created in collaboration with Elemis.


