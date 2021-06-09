Authentic, glowing bronzed makeup with Chanel makeup artist Zoe Taylor

Now that we’re finally in the throes of summer, the only makeup we want to wear is light, hydrating and barely there. Chanel MUA Zoe Taylor demonstrates how to create a lit from within glow you’ll want to wear all summer long. “A healthy bronzed glow starts with skincare,” says Zoe. She begins with the Chanel Hydra Beauty Camellia Water Cream , £50, which she loves for an instant hit of hydration that creates a perfect base for makeup.

“If you’re doing a glowing, bronzed look you want it to look genuinely glowy, not like you’re wearing heaps of makeup,” says Zoe. “This is a great place to start for that.”

Instead of foundation, Zoe uses the Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint , £50, which feels like water on application, with droplets of colour bursting when you mix them together, giving an authentic, healthy, lit from within look. “As much as a bronzing look is about the bronzer, it’s also about having perfect shiny, sheeny skin. This gives a veil of cover rather than heavy coverage.”

She follows with Tinker Taylor shea lip balm , £20, which is good for chapped or sunburned lips, then adds the Chanel Les Beige Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream , £43.

Zoe uses a fluffy brush to buff the cream formula into the skin. “It’s utterly foolproof, you can’t go patchy because of the gel-cream texture. It has the softness of a powder and light-reflecting pigments. It looks velvety on the skin and suits every skin type, no matter oily or dry.” To make sure your bronzer sits right on your skin, it’s all about the prep. “If you have oily skin use an oil-free moisturiser beforehand, if you have dry skin, use something richer. Don’t be afraid that it’ll go shiny – it just looks healthy,” says Zoe. Zoe isn’t shy with the bronzer, applying it under her cheekbones, onto her temples and into the hairline and then a quick swipe on the forehead, nose and chin. “Down the neck is important too to blend it into your face and if they’re on show, apply it to your chest, neck and arms too.” “Don’t be afraid to keep layering for a healthy summer look,” she says. “it’s about layers of products and nice foundation.”