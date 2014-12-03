Backstage at the Victoria’s Secret show 2014

Susannah Taylor 22 May 2014

Famed for showcasing some of the hottest bodies in the world (as well as some teensy bit of bejewelled underwear), the Victoria’s Secret show was one of the hottest tickets of 2014.  With 47 models, 3,000 guests, and a couple of ‘Dream Angels Fantasy Bras’ covered in rubies, sapphires and diamonds worth over $2 million, it’s the models themselves that notoriously grab the limelight year after year. Get The Gloss’ Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor sneaked backstage to chat to Jourdan Dunn, Lily Aldridge and Sara Sampaio to discover their health and beauty secrets.

The Backstage Area

The 19th Victoria’s Secret show, this was an award-worthy event, but forget about ever trying to sneak in without a ticket - security is on a level with the Whitehouse; entry involved press accreditation which was then checked against your ID as you were scanned into various areas of the backstage arena at Earls Court. A sniffer dog checked our bags for any whiff of strange chemicals before we were escorted (you can’t walk anywhere without an escort) to the ‘holding area’  where we waited for our 20 minute slot.

The backstage area itself was a pink, satin lined area where the models sat in satin gowns, being preened and pampered, glossed, rollered and gleamed pre-show. Here’s what they had to say….

How the angels stay fit

Model Lily Aldridge says that fitness-wise all year she does Ballet Beautiful, which she does 3-4 times a week (she shoots for Victoria’s Secret all year round) and she amps it up for the show.

Jourdan Dunn meanwhile was doing Barrecore pre-show, which is a mixture of ballet, yoga, Pilates and cardio.

Sara Sampaio on the other hand cuts out all cardio (so as not to lose weight), but does weights and resistance work to tone her body.

How they eat

Lily Aldridge drinks a lot of green juice and a lot of green tea leading up to the show, which is full of antioxidants. Her favourite meal is chicken with sweet potato. She also drinks tonnes of water, with lemon to make it more interesting.

Sara loves her carbohydrates and protein; from Portugal, she says that ‘A salad is something I would have as a side dish!’

The skincare products they can’t live without

For Lily, the products she can’t live without are a vitamin E lip balm which she puts on her lips and also around the eyes. She also loves the Proactiv+  skincare line and sun block.

For Sara Sampaio, it’s a lip moisturiser she needs as she flies a lot, as well as Chanel Hydra Beauty Moisturiser , £45.

Jourdan loves her Sisley Radiant Glow Mask , £65.70, her SKII Sheet Mask , £60, and her Creme de la Mer Moisturiser , £105.

The makeup they love

Lily keeps a year-round glow with the cult Nars Laguna bronzer , £27, as well as Rosemary Swift Beauty Living Luminizer , £30, and Shiseido Mascara , £23.50.

Sara Sampaio loves Jessica Hart’s new beauty line.

For Jourdan, Nars and Bobbi Brown are her favouite brands for her skintone.

The show will be aired on Wednesday 10 December at 9pm on 4Music: Freeview 18, Sky 360 and Virgin 330

Filmed by Pocket Motion Pictures


