Backstage at the Victoria’s Secret show 2014

Famed for showcasing some of the hottest bodies in the world (as well as some teensy bit of bejewelled underwear), the Victoria’s Secret show was one of the hottest tickets of 2014. With 47 models, 3,000 guests, and a couple of ‘Dream Angels Fantasy Bras’ covered in rubies, sapphires and diamonds worth over $2 million, it’s the models themselves that notoriously grab the limelight year after year. Get The Gloss’ Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor sneaked backstage to chat to Jourdan Dunn, Lily Aldridge and Sara Sampaio to discover their health and beauty secrets.

The Backstage Area

The 19th Victoria’s Secret show, this was an award-worthy event, but forget about ever trying to sneak in without a ticket - security is on a level with the Whitehouse; entry involved press accreditation which was then checked against your ID as you were scanned into various areas of the backstage arena at Earls Court. A sniffer dog checked our bags for any whiff of strange chemicals before we were escorted (you can’t walk anywhere without an escort) to the ‘holding area’ where we waited for our 20 minute slot.

The backstage area itself was a pink, satin lined area where the models sat in satin gowns, being preened and pampered, glossed, rollered and gleamed pre-show. Here’s what they had to say….

How the angels stay fit

Model Lily Aldridge says that fitness-wise all year she does Ballet Beautiful, which she does 3-4 times a week (she shoots for Victoria’s Secret all year round) and she amps it up for the show.

Jourdan Dunn meanwhile was doing Barrecore pre-show, which is a mixture of ballet, yoga, Pilates and cardio.

Sara Sampaio on the other hand cuts out all cardio (so as not to lose weight), but does weights and resistance work to tone her body.