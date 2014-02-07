Beauty tutorial: Alex Babsky's no make-up make-up

Who doesn’t want to look like they woke up with flawless skin and a Gisele style glow? Here, top international make-up artist Alex Babsky talks to Editor-in-Chief of Get the Gloss Susannah Taylor on how to recreate the ‘no make-up make-up look’ with very little effort, and Alex showcases a magical brand new skin perfector from Lancome - Air De Teint. Click here to see the how-to video of Alex creating the look.

All products by Lancome, Alex used:

Lancôme Galatée Confort (Cleansing milk), £22.50

Lancôme Tonique Douceur (Toner), £22.50

Lancôme Advanced Génifique (serum), £59

Lancôme Hydra-Zen Neurocalm Extreme (Gel Moisturiser), £39.50

Lancôme Air De Teint – launching 12th February

Lancôme Teint Miracle Corrector Pen 02, £26.50

Lancôme Blush Subtil 041 - launching 12th February

Lancôme Ombre Hypnose shade I204, £18.50

Lancôme Hypnose Mascara in Black, £22.50

Lancôme Gloss in Love Shade 351, £20

Credits

Make-up: Alex Babsky using Lancôme

Hair: Aaron Carlo at Frank Agency

Model: Joanna Halpin at Premier Models

Editor: Susannah Taylor

Film by Pocket Motion Pictures