Beauty Tutorial: Shehla Sheikh's BAFTA red carpet make-up tricks

Shehla Sheikh is head of the Lancôme BAFTA make-up artist team who will be on hand this weekend to make-up the stars before and during the awards ceremony. Here, Shehla shows GTG the red carpet tricks and tips she uses for paparazzi-proof beauty perfection.



We have an exclusive BAFTA Nominee Gift Bag to give away, courtesy of Lancôme. Scroll down for more information on how to enter.

Shehla used all Lancôme products:



Lancôme La Base Pro , £28.50



Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Foundation shade 005 , £28.50



Lancôme Eclat Miracle , £21



Lancôme Teint Miracle Concealer Pen shade 01 , £26.50



Lancôme Poudre Majeur Excellence Libre , £30



Lancôme Le Crayon Sourcils shade 020 , £16.50



Lancôme Hypnose Star Palette shade ST3 , £37



Lancôme Doll Eyes Mascara, Black , £22.50



Lancôme Blush Subtil Palette shade 01 , £28.50



Lancôme Rouge in Love Lipstick shade 345B , £21.50

Credits:

Film by Pocket Motion Pictures

Directed by Susannah Taylor

Model: Charlotte Grace at Union Models

Hair by Charles Worthington, Official hairstylist for EE BAFTA Awards using the Charles Worthington Salon at Home Volume & Bounce Thick & Full 3D Boosting Crème

Jewellery by Asprey, Official jeweller for EE BAFTA Awards

Daisy Heritage Diamond Ring £11,000

Daisy Heritage Diamond Stud Earrings - £15,000

Dress by Roksanda Ilincic, courtesy of the BFC, Official Womenswear for EE BAFTA Awards

Win a BAFTA goody bag!

BAFTA congratulates its nominees and citation readers by giving them an exclusive Nominee Gift Bag, a wonderful collection of coveted items kindly donated by the Official Film Awards Partners. As Lancôme celebrates its 14th year as Official Beauty Partner, we've teamed up with the beauty pros to give one lucky reader the chance to win a BAFTA good bag.

If you'd like to win yourself a piece of BAFTA history, simply follow us on Twitter and tweet us with:

I'd love to win a @BAFTA goody bag courtesy of @GettheGloss and @LancomeUK #BAFTAs