Bedazzled: how to create radiant skin and metallic eyes

Taking a few minutes pre-party to prime and prep your skin instead of quickly adding some more make-up to what's already there (who hasn't done that?) will make all the difference to your finished make-up look. You will not only feel cleaner and fresher but your skin will thank you for it too.

Make-up artist Alex Byrne used Aurelia Probiotic Skincare  which works quickly to revitalise, calm and rebalance skin, leaving it smooth, radiant and perfectly primed for make-up application.

Alex then works with Becca make-up to create a metallic eye on two very different skintones, creating a fresh, modern alternative to the traditional smokey eye that anyone can wear.

Alex Byrne used the following:

Part 1 - Leyla Powell

Skin

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Miracle Cleanser  £34

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Revitalise & Glow Serum  £47

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Cell Revitalise Day Moisturiser  £42

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Revitalise & Brighten Eye Dew  (part of the Eye Revitalising Duo) £90

Make-up

BECCA Cosmetics Eye Priming Perfector  – (Tinted) £19.00

BECCA Cosmetics Ultimate Crème Eyeliner  – (Belle Epoque) £16.00

BECCA Cosmetics Automatic Eye Pencil  – (Majorca) £18.00

BECCA Cosmetics Ultimate Eye Colour Quad  (Astroviolet) £32.00

BECCA Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed  – (Opal) £30.00

BECCA Cosmetics The Ultimate Mascara  – (Black) £19.00

BECCA Cosmetics Ultimate Crème Eyeliner  (Belle Epoque) £16.00

Face

BECCA Cosmetics Radiant Skin Satin Finish Foundation  (Amber & Mink blended together) £32.00

BECCA Cosmetics Compact Concealer  (in Syrup and Chestnut) £24.00

BECCA Cosmetics Beach Tint – Raspberry  £20.00

BECCA Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed  – (Opal & Topaz) £30.00

PART 2 - Anna Lewin

Skin

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Miracle Cleanser  £34

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Revitalise & Glow Serum  £47

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Cell Revitalise Day Moisturiser  £42

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Revitalise & Brighten Eye Dew  (part of the Eye Revitalising Duo) £90

Make-up

BECCA Cosmetics Eye Tint   – (Vicuna and Baroque) £19.00

BECCA Cosmetics Ultimate Crème Eyeliner  – Neo Classic £16.00

BECCA Cosmetics Nude Lip Liner Pencil  – Nougat (Lighter Shade) £18.00

BECCA Cosmetics Ultimate Eye Colour Quad  – Eclipsed £32.00

BECCA Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed  – Opal £30.00

BECCA Cosmetics The Ultimate Mascara  – Black £19.00

Face

BECCA Cosmetics Beach Tint  – Fig £20.00

BECCA Cosmetics Radiant Skin Creamy Concealer  – Praline £24.00

Credits

All makeup: Alex Byrne @ David Artists ( www.davidartists.co.uk ) using Aurelia Probiotic Skincare ( www.aureliaskincare.com ) and BECCA Cosmetics ( www.spacenk.com )

Hair: Kevin Ford @ David Artists ( www.davidartists.co.uk )

Model 1: Leyla Powell @ BMA ( www.bmamodels.com )

Model 2: Anna Lewin

Filmed by: Pendragon Productions ( http://pendragonproductions.com ) DOP Stewart Read.


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

 

More Gloss

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

17 June 2022   Amber Voller
Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

16 June 2022  
Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

15 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith and Amber Voller
Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

11 June 2022  
Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

10 June 2022   Amy Rostas and Sarah Jane Corfield-Smith
Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

9 June 2022   Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

9 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

6 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Explore More

 