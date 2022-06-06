Bedazzled: how to create radiant skin and metallic eyes

Taking a few minutes pre-party to prime and prep your skin instead of quickly adding some more make-up to what's already there (who hasn't done that?) will make all the difference to your finished make-up look. You will not only feel cleaner and fresher but your skin will thank you for it too.



Make-up artist Alex Byrne used Aurelia Probiotic Skincare which works quickly to revitalise, calm and rebalance skin, leaving it smooth, radiant and perfectly primed for make-up application.



Alex then works with Becca make-up to create a metallic eye on two very different skintones, creating a fresh, modern alternative to the traditional smokey eye that anyone can wear.

Alex Byrne used the following:

Part 1 - Leyla Powell

Skin

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Miracle Cleanser £34

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Revitalise & Glow Serum £47

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Cell Revitalise Day Moisturiser £42

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Revitalise & Brighten Eye Dew (part of the Eye Revitalising Duo) £90

Make-up

BECCA Cosmetics Eye Priming Perfector – (Tinted) £19.00

BECCA Cosmetics Ultimate Crème Eyeliner – (Belle Epoque) £16.00

BECCA Cosmetics Automatic Eye Pencil – (Majorca) £18.00

BECCA Cosmetics Ultimate Eye Colour Quad (Astroviolet) £32.00

BECCA Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed – (Opal) £30.00

BECCA Cosmetics The Ultimate Mascara – (Black) £19.00

BECCA Cosmetics Ultimate Crème Eyeliner (Belle Epoque) £16.00

Face

BECCA Cosmetics Radiant Skin Satin Finish Foundation (Amber & Mink blended together) £32.00

BECCA Cosmetics Compact Concealer (in Syrup and Chestnut) £24.00

BECCA Cosmetics Beach Tint – Raspberry £20.00

BECCA Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed – (Opal & Topaz) £30.00

PART 2 - Anna Lewin

Skin

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Miracle Cleanser £34

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Revitalise & Glow Serum £47

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Cell Revitalise Day Moisturiser £42

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Revitalise & Brighten Eye Dew (part of the Eye Revitalising Duo) £90

Make-up

BECCA Cosmetics Eye Tint – (Vicuna and Baroque) £19.00

BECCA Cosmetics Ultimate Crème Eyeliner – Neo Classic £16.00

BECCA Cosmetics Nude Lip Liner Pencil – Nougat (Lighter Shade) £18.00

BECCA Cosmetics Ultimate Eye Colour Quad – Eclipsed £32.00

BECCA Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed – Opal £30.00

BECCA Cosmetics The Ultimate Mascara – Black £19.00

Face

BECCA Cosmetics Beach Tint – Fig £20.00

BECCA Cosmetics Radiant Skin Creamy Concealer – Praline £24.00

Credits

All makeup: Alex Byrne @ David Artists ( www.davidartists.co.uk ) using Aurelia Probiotic Skincare ( www.aureliaskincare.com ) and BECCA Cosmetics ( www.spacenk.com )

Hair: Kevin Ford @ David Artists ( www.davidartists.co.uk )

Model 1: Leyla Powell @ BMA ( www.bmamodels.com )

Model 2: Anna Lewin

Filmed by: Pendragon Productions ( http://pendragonproductions.com ) DOP Stewart Read.