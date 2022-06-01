Behind the scenes at the Chanel for Get the Gloss party

We asked gorgeous presenter and industry insider Marissa Montgomery to report from behind the scenes at the launch of Gloss World at the Chanel Covent Garden Pop-Up. We are delighted that she agreed, as she charmed the socks off all of our guests and picked up some gold dust advice over the course of the evening. From cucumbers to fitness to how to achieve that quintessential Chanel chic, the expert beauty tips kept flowing, as did the champagne. Coco would approve.