Behind the scenes with Alexander Wang and B. BALENCIAGA

The highly anticipated scent, B. BALENCIAGA – known simply as B – launches with a behind the scenes video shot on location in New York with German model, Anna Ewers.

Speaking about the fragrance, Wang comments, “I wanted to capture sensuality, yet something quite forceful and dynamic." A two-year project started when Wang commenced his role of Creative Director at the French brand, he continued, “It was really important to capture the woman, the essence and the personality quite clearly."

So, how do you bottle Wang’s cool-girl aesthetic? The green woody fragrance combines notes of green tea, cedarwood and musk, as Wang explains: “A balance of finding something feminine but also a study in contrast."

As Ewers confirms, “It’s about being a very strong woman; powerful but sexy at the same time."

Who wouldn’t want to be in Wang’s gang? This is one fragrance we cant wait to get our hands on.

