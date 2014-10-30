Behind the scenes with Alexander Wang and B. BALENCIAGA

The highly anticipated scent, B. BALENCIAGA – known simply as B – launches with a behind the scenes video shot on location in New York with German model, Anna Ewers.

Speaking about the fragrance, Wang comments, “I wanted to capture sensuality, yet something quite forceful and dynamic."  A two-year project started when Wang commenced his role of Creative Director at the French brand, he continued, “It was really important to capture the woman, the essence and the personality quite clearly."

So, how do you bottle Wang’s cool-girl aesthetic? The green woody fragrance combines notes of green tea, cedarwood and musk, as Wang explains: “A balance of finding something feminine but also a study in contrast."

As Ewers confirms, “It’s about being a very strong woman; powerful but sexy at the same time."

Who wouldn’t want to be in Wang’s gang? This is one fragrance we cant wait to get our hands on.

MORE GLOSS: 5 best perfume adverts


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Vila satin midi skirt, was £24 now £19.50
Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara, £19
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Shampoo, £50.99
Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer, £25
Sweaty Betty All Day High-Waisted Gym Leggings was £90 now £36
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope, £22

 

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
11 December 2023  
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
7 December 2023  
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
4 December 2023  
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
4 December 2023   Melanie Macleod and Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
20 Christmas gifts under £20 - find the perfect stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents
30 November 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks: new festive and party season beauty buys
27 November 2023  
Awards
Get The Gloss Beauty Awards 2023 Winners
27 November 2023  
Explore More

 