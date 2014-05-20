Bridal makeup tutorial with Mary Greenwell

All makeup by Chanel

Mary’s advice is to have any facial treatments at least three days before the big day and to test the makeup you plan to use on your face first to avoid any nasty surprises.

Mary started by applying a thick moisturiser ( Hydra Beauty Nutrition Nourishing Cream , £55) to the face and chest to give the skin a dewy glow. She then chose a foundation which matched the skin tone on the neck and applied it to the face using her fingers for better blending ( Perfection Lumiére Velvet SPF 15 in No.30, £33). She then used Estompe Éclat Corrective Concealer Stick in No.10 (no longer available but try this as a great alternative; Correcteur Perfection Long-Lasting Concealer in No.10 Beige Clair, £27) under the eyes to give the area a lift, tapping it down against the cheek to blend any lines between the eye area and cheekbones.

Using a slightly darker concealer (Estompe Éclat Corrective Concealer Stick in No.20 - no longer available however try this as a great alternative: Correcteur Perfection Long-Lasting Concealer in No.20 Beige Ivoire, £27), Mary covered any spots and blemishes on the face using her fingers to apply the product.

Next, she applied Illusion D’Ombre in Utopia (launches nationwide on June 6th as a limited edition), £25, to the eyelids and using Stylo Yeux Waterproof Eyeliner in Marron Glace, £19, drew an eye line through the roots and lashes.

In order to set the makeup, Mary used Les 4 Ombres Multi Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Tisse Rivoli, £40, on the eyes to define the socket, adding a darker brown around the edges to make the look more intense. Using a smaller brush for more control and contour, she brushed a lighter brown under the eyes and curled the lashes for a doe-eyed look.

Next Mary applied Le Volume De Chanel Mascara in No.10, £25, and a soft pink blush ( Le Blush Creme De Chanel in No.64 Inspiration, £28) directly to the cheekbone before blending lightly.

To contour the face, she added Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder SPF 15 in No.50, £39, brushing down from the inside corner of the ear until level with the eye and then blending up. To add more shape she blended the bronzer up onto the forehead and shaded it.

Using Les Beiges Healthy Glow Multi-colour SPF 15 in No.1, £39, she lifted the cheeks, then applied Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder SPF 15 in No.10, £39, with a large brush to the forehead, nose and chin to prevent shine.

Finally, Mary applied Rouge Coco Shine Lipstick in No.61 (due to be discontinued soon but try this as a great alternative; Rouge Coco Shine in No.92, £25).

Credits:

Makeup by Mary Greenwell at premier Hair and Makeup

Hair by Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Makeup

Model: Elissa at Premier

Director: Susannah Taylor

Beauty Assistant: Katie Robertson

Production and filming by Pocket Motion Pictures