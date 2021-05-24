Carey Mulligan's makeup artist creates this juicy, no-foundation look in 7 minutes

The products on this page have been chosen by our expert contributor. If you buy something she recommends we may earn an affiliate commission. Makeup artists Emma White Turle did actress Carey Mulligan's makeup for the SAG awards and the Golden Globes this year, and has also painted the faces of actress Jenna Coleman and model Poppy Delevigne. Having created makeup looks for some the biggest dates in the awards calendar, Emma is sure to be a dab hand at working under pressure, but how did she fare in our seven minute makeup challenge?

She starts by pointing out that having three kids and working full time means that having seven minutes to do her own makeup is actually a luxury, so we have high hopes! Emma starts with skincare, prepping her skin with AHC's Aqualuronic Emulsion , £20. "In just three pumps it really hydrates the skin," she says. "Your skin in incredibly hydrated really quickly and it works as a beautiful base for your makeup. It doesn't pill and your skin looks lovely afterwards."

She follows with concealer rather than a foundation to make her look more awake. Emma's weapon of choice is Sisley's Phyto-Cernes Eclat Tinted Eye Concealer , £75, to hide dark circles. Emma uses her finger to apply it to take away darkness immediately. "Because my skin is so hydrated from the emulsion, everything just blends in. I just pat it in and it hides redness." She also applies it over the top of her eyelid.

Emma curls her lashes with Surratt's Lash Curler , £32, and follows with Westman Atelier's Eye Love You Mascara, £54, which gives soft, fluffy, fat lashes. "Double coat for vampy lashes," advises Emma. "It doesn't flake or drop and the brush coats each individual lash without making them stick together."

For the face, Emma uses Chanel's Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream , £43. She applies it under her cheek bones to create warmth and around the hairline and under her jawline. "This is good for boys as well as girls," she says (she's worked on actors Hugh Grant and Paul Mescal.)

On her brows Emma uses Charlotte Tilbury's Legendary Brow gel , £18.50, with the tiny brush to coat her brows, adding texture to brows while keeping them natural.

Emma finishes with red lipstick; Givenchy Deep Velvet in number 36 , £20.05: "It hides a multitude of sins," she says.