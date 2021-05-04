Caroline Barnes' speedy coral makeup tutorial

The products on this page have been chosen by our editorial team. If you buy something we recommend we may earn an affiliate commission. Makeup artist Caroline Barnes is famed for her 'speed beauty' makeup tutorials creating picture-perfect beauty looks in super-quick time so you'd think she'd ace our Get The Gloss in 7 makeup challenge... As she sets her timer for seven minutes, Caroline confidently exclaims: "I reckon I can smash it!" but all doesn't quite go to plan!

Caroline starts with Rosalique Skincare's SPF50 3 in 1 Anti-Redness Miracle Formula , £28.49, which was created to support, care and calm for irritated skin or skin with redness and rosacea . It goes on green and turns a light caramel colour. "It's very good for guys," she says. "If I'm popping to the shops I'll just use this and that's it. You can see how quickly and easily it neutralises the red and allows me to wear less foundation."

Next up she uses Shiseido Synchro Skin Foundation shade 330 Bamboo, £39. "I like a glow to my skin, but I also like to cover up my pigmentation ." She applies it with the Zoeva Buffer Brush , £18.50, and calls the foundation a "delete button" for pigmented skin. "It tidies my complexion up without feeling heavy. It's not a dewy finish, because I'm going to put the dew onto my skin where I want it."

She follows with Glossier Stretch Concealer, £15, two or three shades lighter than her foundation, applying it all around her eyes using her fingers. "I love to use my fingers because I do tapping motions to push it into the skin. Wiping it in basically removes it from the skin," she says.

Next Caroline defines her eyebrows with the Code8 Arch Realist Brow Defining Pencil , was £22 now £15.40. "I really like this formula because the pencil is soft and powdery, so I don't get a greasy hard finish. It enables me to build my sparse, gappy brows without making it look too heavy."

Next up is blusher, using And Other Stories Blusher , £11, in Marrabas Mole, (currently out of stock but check out this similar one Cheek & Lip Tint in Florentine Coral , £13) which she loves because it's a bright orange peach. "It really makes me happy," she says. "The bright colour is really uplifting." Caroline applies powder on top of her wet foundation but points out that because the foundation dries, it's really easy to put a powder on top.

From Pati Dubroff's collection with Beauty Pie , Caroline uses the Pro Glow Perfect Highlighting Stick , on the apples of her cheeks, commenting that the time is going much quicker than she thought it would. "I love this because I can target the areas I want to highlight and a liquid highlighter can travel too far on your face. It's a sophisticated bright highlighter, not too gold or sparkly." That highlighter flew off the shelves so quickly, a very similar alternative would be to use the Beauty Pie Triple Beauty Luminizing Wand , £9 for members to get that gorgeous glow.