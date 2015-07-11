Celebrating our YouTube Channel: Inside the World of Get The Gloss

To celebrate our 28k strong following we have compiled a snapshot of what our Get The Gloss channel stands for in one fun, fast moving animation, featuring some of our favourite brands.

Our YouTube channel features the very best in beauty, fitness, health, wellness and nutrition, and a whopping 7.5 million minutes of Get The Gloss content have now been viewed. We’ve gone  backstage with Cara Delevingne  at London Fashion Week, created fitness tutorials with  That Girl  and our Editor-in-Chief  Susannah Taylor  has vlogged each week on everything from  what’s in her handbag  to her  favourite new budget finds.

Plus, our YouTube channel has become the go-to place for accessing the best advice from our extensive book of Get The Gloss experts . Whether you want to master a Brigitte Bardot makeup look  with the help of Mary Greenwell, look inside Amelia Freer’s fridge  or finally understand how to cleanse your face courtesy of Sam Bunting , when it comes to beauty and wellness Get The Gloss have got it covered.

