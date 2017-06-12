Lisa Eldridge on how to deal with vitiligo on your wedding day

As women we want our wedding days to be nothing short of perfect, and often the wedding beauty prep can be the most stressful part. For one bride - Jemma, shown here in this video - this was heightened by the fact that she has not one, but two weddings to prep for (one Indian and one British) and to add to that she suffers from vitiligo , the long-term skin condition that causes white patches to appear on the skin. What's more, this skin condition is often made worse by stress; not ideal when one of the biggest days of your life is looming.

Who better to solve this bride's beauty dilemma than YouTube's queen of makeup tutorials, international makeup artist Lisa Eldridge? In her latest video, Lisa shows you her take on fresh, modern wedding makeup for both a British and Bengali Indian-style wedding, and how to achieve long-lasting coverage if you're suffering with vitiligo.

As is her forte, Lisa makes both of these looks easy and achievable; think glowing skin and a striking red lip, a flattering and timeless look for any bride. Watch the video above and click through for the full list of products Lisa uses - after this tutorial, we're saying 'I do' to every single one...



