Make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury shows us how to recreate Kate Moss's flicked eyeliner

Nothing transforms a face faster than a feline flick of eyeliner; Kate Moss's signature rock chick eye make-up look is perfect for party season, and thankfully you needn't have supermodel looks to pull it off. The catwalk queen's make-up artist buddy  Charlotte Tilbury  shows just how easy it is to recreate a catty, flirty eye with her simple how-to tutorials on her new site. Meow.

Charlotte used the following:

Complexion
Myface Mymix Medium 01, £15.99, www.myfacecosmetics.com
Estée Lauder Double Wear Maximum Coverage, £27.50 www.esteelauder.co.uk
Paula Dorf Perfect Total Camouflage Brush, $25, www.pauladorf.com
Myface MyMatch Medium, £14.99, www.myfacecosmetics.com
Bobbi Brown Tinted Eye Brightener, £21.15, www.johnlewis.com
MAC Mineralize Skinfinish Natural, Medium Deep, £21, www.maccosmetics.co.uk
Paula Dorf Perfect Powder Brush, $60, www.pauladorf.com
Artist's Brush

Eyes

Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler, £18, www.houseoffraser.co.uk
Elizabeth Arden Smoky Eyes Powder Pencil in Smoky Black, £13.50, www.johnlewis.com
Paris Berlin Sharpener
Maybelline Volum'Express The Mega Plush, $5.94, www.target.com
Maybelline Eye Studio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner, Blackest Black, $9.99, www.maybelline.com
Bobbi Brown Ultra Fine Eyeliner Brush, £22, www.bobbibrown.co.uk
Screenface Flared Individual Lashes, Short, £4.95, www.screenface.co.uk
Duo Eyelash Adhesive in Clear, £10, www.maccosmetics.co.uk
Tweezerman Slant Tweezer in Neon Pink, £17.99, www.amazon.co.uk

Lips

Kevyn Aucoin Flesh Tone Lip Pencil, Medium, £15.79, http://shop.nordstrom.com
Rimmel Kate Moss Lasting Finish Lipstick, 26,  £5.49, www.boots.com

Charlotte Tilbury with her model friend Kate Moss - both are sporting the feline flick!


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm in Happy Hour, £21
La Roche-Posay Respectissime Waterproof Eye Make-Up Remover, £12.50
Chanel Vitalumière Foundation, £45
Nail Envy Alpine Snow Nail Strengthener was £21.90 now £17.52
Your London Florist Dream Cloud Bouquet, £60
Balance Me Pre and Probiotic Radiance Cream, £29

 

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
11 December 2023  
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
7 December 2023  
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
4 December 2023  
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
4 December 2023   Melanie Macleod and Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
20 Christmas gifts under £20 - find the perfect stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents
30 November 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks: new festive and party season beauty buys
27 November 2023  
Awards
Get The Gloss Beauty Awards 2023 Winners
27 November 2023  
Explore More

 