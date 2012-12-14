Make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury shows us how to recreate Kate Moss's flicked eyeliner

Nothing transforms a face faster than a feline flick of eyeliner; Kate Moss's signature rock chick eye make-up look is perfect for party season, and thankfully you needn't have supermodel looks to pull it off. The catwalk queen's make-up artist buddy Charlotte Tilbury shows just how easy it is to recreate a catty, flirty eye with her simple how-to tutorials on her new site. Meow.

Charlotte used the following:

Complexion

Myface Mymix Medium 01, £15.99, www.myfacecosmetics.com

Estée Lauder Double Wear Maximum Coverage, £27.50 www.esteelauder.co.uk

Paula Dorf Perfect Total Camouflage Brush, $25, www.pauladorf.com

Myface MyMatch Medium, £14.99, www.myfacecosmetics.com

Bobbi Brown Tinted Eye Brightener, £21.15, www.johnlewis.com

MAC Mineralize Skinfinish Natural, Medium Deep, £21, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Paula Dorf Perfect Powder Brush, $60, www.pauladorf.com

Artist's Brush

Eyes

Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler, £18, www.houseoffraser.co.uk

Elizabeth Arden Smoky Eyes Powder Pencil in Smoky Black, £13.50, www.johnlewis.com

Paris Berlin Sharpener

Maybelline Volum'Express The Mega Plush, $5.94, www.target.com

Maybelline Eye Studio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner, Blackest Black, $9.99, www.maybelline.com

Bobbi Brown Ultra Fine Eyeliner Brush, £22, www.bobbibrown.co.uk

Screenface Flared Individual Lashes, Short, £4.95, www.screenface.co.uk

Duo Eyelash Adhesive in Clear, £10, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Tweezerman Slant Tweezer in Neon Pink, £17.99, www.amazon.co.uk

Lips

Kevyn Aucoin Flesh Tone Lip Pencil, Medium, £15.79, http://shop.nordstrom.com

Rimmel Kate Moss Lasting Finish Lipstick, 26, £5.49, www.boots.com