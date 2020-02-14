Video: How to do date night makeup that lasts

Whether your date is a quick coffee or an evening dinner with drinks, you want to avoid any makeup mishaps and so taking your time to apply and polish your look will make all the difference. You want your hot date to be looking into your eyes and not at an uneven foundation or a loose eyelash.
You know yourself better than anyone and ultimately you want to feel amazing and confident for your date so wear an outfit and makeup look that is 100 per cent you! Stick to your tried-and-trusted beauty products that you have applied many times and are confident with. This isn't the time to suddenly try out that sparkly emerald eye or rich burgundy lip if you haven't worn either before! Go for a classic look that you are familiar with and one that makes you feel a million dollars.
Skin: a radiant base
The night before:
Skin for me will always remain the most important factor when it comes to a makeup routine. If the skin is on point, everything else just falls into place. Spend longer perfecting your base so your complexion looks radiant. Avoid a facial the day before but definitely do a hydrating mask the night before so your skin is positively glowing.
In the video I use Glam Glow Gravity Mud Firming Treatment face mask 50g, £44
Then I make sure the skin is completely clean with Bioderma Sensibo H2O Micellar Water 250ml, £10.80 . If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to Bioderma, the Garnier Skin Active Micellar Water, £5.99 .
Another great mask alternative is the Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask, £110 which you can sleep in. Apply a sheer layer on your face before bed.
The morning of your date:
1. Apply a glowing face cream or serum
Give the skin an illuminating glow with the Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II 30ml, £55 which I use both day and night. I also love to add hydration with the Sisley Black Rose Infusion Cream 50ml, £141.50 . A less expensive alternative is the amazing IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream face cream, £42 .
2. Add a primer
Choose the correct primer to suit your skin type. If you are likely to get hot with the nerves and you tend to get shiny, go for an oil-absorbing primer such as the MAC Prep and Prime Skin, £23 . If you need a bit of extra hydration as I do, use the Laura Mercier Foundation Primer, £30.50 for a gorgeous radiant complexion. A purse-friendly option is the N YX Hydra-Touch Primer, £11.
3. Apply foundation with a brush
Whatever your choice of foundation, it needs to look polished and refined and the right tools will help enormously. A foundation brush will buff and blend the product evenly and smoothly across the skin, and will leave zero tidemarks!
The Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation, £34, is medium coverage and super lightweight, it also lasts for up to 24 hours! If you’re looking for a foundation that won’t break the bank, the Bourjois Healthy Mix Foundation, £9.99 is a great selection.
I used a number 45 Sephora brush to apply the foundation but a great option is the My Kit Co 0.7 My Flawless Foundation brush, £18.50 for seamless results.
4. Conceal blue tones under the eye
I opted for the Sisley Stylo Lumiere Concealer, £41.50 . A fabulous drugstore alternative to rival the Sisley is the Maybelline Eraser Eye Concealer, £8.99 .
5. Dot on blusher
I love the YSL Baby Doll Kiss & Blush, £29 to add colour and a rosy-pink flush. For a budget alternative, the Bourjois Little Round Pot Duo Draping Blusher, £30.50 is available from Superdrug.
6. Finish with setting powder, highlighter and a light bronzer
The Givenchy Les Saisons Healthy Glow Powder, £38.50 is an instant boost of sunshine to the skin! The NYX Matte Bronzer, £8 .99 available from Boots is a cheaper alternative.
To add even more of a glow, I used the MAC Strobe Cream Pinklite, £25 dabbed onto the tops of my cheekbones. The Topshop Glow Liquid Highlighter, £15 is a great cheaper option.
To matte down shiny areas, I used MAC Mineralize Skinfinish, £26.50 powder.
Enchanting eyes
Wear your signature eye look and spend a little extra time perfecting it. Whether you're going for a soft sultry liner flick or a smoky eye, I would always stick to classic shades and complimentary shades to make your eye colour pop!
1. Define your brows
The eyebrows frame the face and in the video, I filled in extra hairs using the Benefit Precisely My Brow Eyebrow Pencil, £20.50 .
2. Apply an eye base to make your shadow last
To ensure a long lasting look, use an eye base that your eyeshadows will adhere to. I used the MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot Layin’ Low, £16.50 . Trish McEvoy's Jumbo Eye Base Essentials, £3 1 is another fantastic product that will brighten and colour correct the eye area and should be applied before anything else.
3. Blend in eye shadow and liner
I like a soft smokey eye and the video I applied the Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette The Vintage Vamp, £40 with a MAC 239S Eye Shader Brush, £21 and blended this out with a Zoeva 228 Luxe Crease Brush, £10 . A bit cheaper is the Bare Minerals Gen Nude Eye Palette 2 neutral, £29 . A fantastic high-street palette is the Rimmel Magnifeyes Eyeshadow Palette in Spice, £9.99 .
I then lined my eyes with the MAC Eye Kohl Teddy, £15 . If you like to wear liner, make sure it's smudge proof, the Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof eyeliner, £14.50 is available in three very wearable shades
4. Add lashings of mascara
Make sure your lashes are curled before applying your favourite mascara. Choose your favourite mascara and go big. I used the L’Oreal Paris Unlimited Pro Volume Bendable Mascara, £10.99 which is such good value and as good as more expensive versions.
Kissable Lips
There are a few techniques to help lock in your colour and keep it in place for whatever the night may bring.
1. Scrub and prime your lips
Give your lips a mini scrub when you are prepping your skin. KIKO have an amazing pack of exfoliating wipes, Pure Clean Scrub & Peel wipes, £5.99 that gently remove dry skin leaving an ultra smooth surface.
In the video, I used the Nuxe Reve de Miel Lip Balm, £10.50 with a brilliant Primark lip scrubber. Budget-wise you can’t go wrong with the Nivea Original Care Caring Lip Balm, £1.69 ; it’s fantastic to add moisture to your pout.
Before lipstick, it is essential that you apply a lip primer. I love the Mac Prep + Prime Lip, £15 . Your lipstick will glide on with ease, and the texture will feel super comfortable and kissable! Try also the NYX Professional Lip Primer £6.50 , which comes in two shades.
2. Try a satin lipstick
A satin texture would be my first choice as it is super chic and gives the lips a plump look. For daytime, I would go for a soft pink or nude.
In the video I used the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Pillow Talk, £17 with one of my favourites Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick Shade 6, £23.40 a pretty nude rose pink but a great high street option is the L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in Blush My Baby, £7 .
A great neutral shade is the Sisley Le Phyto Rouge Shade 11, £38 a rich satin brown.
3. Pencil under your lipstick to make it last
If a red lip is totally you, or you want to go bolder for evening, I would start by applying a lip pencil all over the lips as this will help to lock in the shade and both the liner and lipstick will fade out at the same time too. I love MAC Lip Pencil Redd, £15 with Givenchy Le Rouge Carmin Escarpin Lipstick, £29 over the top.
Hopefully, being confident that your makeup looks great and is set to last, will help you lose some of your nerves and enjoy your date.
