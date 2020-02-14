Video: How to do date night makeup that lasts

Whether your date is a quick coffee or an evening dinner with drinks, you want to avoid any makeup mishaps and so taking your time to apply and polish your look will make all the difference. You want your hot date to be looking into your eyes and not at an uneven foundation or a loose eyelash. You know yourself better than anyone and ultimately you want to feel amazing and confident for your date so wear an outfit and makeup look that is 100 per cent you! Stick to your tried-and-trusted beauty products that you have applied many times and are confident with. This isn't the time to suddenly try out that sparkly emerald eye or rich burgundy lip if you haven't worn either before! Go for a classic look that you are familiar with and one that makes you feel a million dollars.

