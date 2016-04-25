East meets West: A makeup trend tutorial by Lisa Eldridge

As a jet-setting makeup artist, global creative director of Lancôme and former creative director of Japanese brand Shiseido, it’s fair to say that Lisa Eldridge knows a thing or two about what goes down in beauty in different parts of the world. She has particular expertise when it comes to analysing the East vs West aesthetic and as such her newest makeup tutorial focuses on the beauty ideals and habits that set women in the US and Europe apart from their cousins in the Far East.

From the ‘in thing’ in eye makeup to how different societies view ageing, Lisa’s insights are not only fascinating, but she makes each look accessible and achievable, whether you’re watching from Seoul or Southhampton. Gotta love the internet.

A selection of products used for each look

East

Tony Moly Egg Pore Silky Smooth Balm , £18.50

Clio Kill Cover Founwear Cushion in Ginger , £37

Cle de Peau Beauté Concealer Ivory/ LO , £69

Suqqu Balancing Eyebrow Palette in 02 , £38

Suqqu Eyebrow Brush , £22

Lancôme Double Ended Eyebrow Brush , £19

West

Becca Backlight Targeted Colour Corrector , £21

Surratt Surreal Skin Foundation Wand in 4 , £50

Cover FX Cream Concealer in NX Light , £23

Zoeva Luxe Smoky Shader Brush , £9

Chanel Natural Finish Loose Powder , £36

Urban Decay Naked 2 Palette , £38.50

Bobbi Brown Long Wear Gel Eyeliner, Black Ink , £18.50

Zoeva Detail Liner , £8

Surratt Relevée Lash Curler , £18

Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara in Excessive Black , £23.50

Ardell Wispies Lashes, Demi Black, £5.49

Anastasia Brow Powder Duo, Dark Brown , £17

Zoeva Wing Liner Brush , £8

Kevyn Aucoin The Sculpting Powder in Light, £35

Guerlain Terracotta 4 Seasons Bronzing Powder, Sheer Blondes 02 , £49

Lancôme Blush Subtil in Sorbet de Corail , £28

theBalm by Mary Lou Manizer , £16

Urban Decay 24/7 Lip Pencil Naked 2 , £13.50

Marc Jacobs New Nudes Sheer Gel Lipstick in Anais , £24

