Editor's Beauty Vlog: Age-defying products

In this week's Editor's Vlog, Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor talks about makeup brand Studio 10 and their age-defying products. The brand, aimed at over 35s, is full of products that excel in ‘makeup trickery’, such as age-reversing palettes and brightening pencils that allow you to regain a youthful glow.

By applying foundation with a brush, you can buff the foundation into the skin. Despite the technique requiring a little more time than using your fingertips, the payoff is worth it and gives you a smooth finish, allowing you to avoid looking cakey and creating that soft-focus glow.

You can then use their ingenious concealer palette to conceal dark under-eye circles and redness. The palette comes with a primer to cover up fine lines and hides open pores – perfect for quick touch ups on the go.

Susannah uses the face sculpting powder to instantly contour and define cheekbones - adding a natural-looking shadow, it’s a great way to enhance your face in a very subtle way. By applying it to the eyelids, you can get away with not applying eyeshadow if you’re rushed for time too.

Combined with the blusher on the apples of your cheeks, the products create a healthy-looking glow that doesn’t look too ‘done’. The highlighter is then an ideal finishing touch for a luminous radiance to the skin - apply to the inner corner of your eyes for an extra wide-awake boost.

When using an eyebrow pencil, gently stroke through and follow the natural arch with the creamy pencil for high definition; finish the look with the Studio 10 eyeliner which doesn’t budge from the skin for long lasting wear.

Find all of the Studio 10 products mentioned in the video here:

Age Defy Skin Perfector , £32

Age Reverse Perfect Canvas SPF 30 , £34

Visible Lift Face Definer , £30

Brow Lift Perfecting Liner , £22

I-Lift Long Wear Liner , £22