Editor's Beauty Vlog: The products I can't live without

In this week's Editor's Vlog, Get The Gloss Editor-In Chief Susannah Taylor takes us through the makeup products she cannot live without at the moment.

Find all of the products mentioned in the video here:

Clarisonic Aria , £155

Color Wow Root Cover Up , £28.50

Ilia Washed Pink multi-stick in Tenderly , £30

Ilia Beauty Muted Pink organic lipstick in In My Room , £22

Ilia Fade Into You finishing powder , £30

Nuxe Prodigieux le parfum , £43

Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Instant Soft-Focus Beauty Flash , £38.50

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Scented Foam Bath , £75

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle gentle body exfoliant , £57


