Editor's Beauty Vlog: The products I can't live without

In this week's Editor's Vlog, Get The Gloss Editor-In Chief Susannah Taylor takes us through the makeup products she cannot live without at the moment.
Find all of the products mentioned in the video here:
Clarisonic Aria , £155
Color Wow Root Cover Up , £28.50
Ilia Washed Pink multi-stick in Tenderly , £30
Ilia Beauty Muted Pink organic lipstick in In My Room , £22
Ilia Fade Into You finishing powder , £30
Nuxe Prodigieux le parfum , £43
Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Instant Soft-Focus Beauty Flash , £38.50
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Scented Foam Bath , £75
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle gentle body exfoliant , £57
