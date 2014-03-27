Editor's Vlog: My top 5 beauty products on a budget

For this week's Editor's Vlog, Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor takes us through five beauty products under £10 that you need to have in your make-up bag.
Find all of the products mentioned in the video here:
Vaseline Spray & Go Moisturiser , £4.99
John Frieda Frizz Ease Nourishing Oil Elixir , £9.99
Paw Paw Papaya Moisturising Balm , £5.99
Revlon Colour Burst Lacquer Balm , £7.99
Rimmel Scandal Eyes Volume Flash Mascara in Extreme Black , £6.99
