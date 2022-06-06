Editor's Vlog: August favourites and giveaway

Get The Gloss Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor shares her August favourites and gives you the chance to win her selected products.

PRODUCTS MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:

Pearl Drops Pure White Whitening Kit , £24.99

Benefit they're real Mascara , £17.55

Benefit they're real! Push-up Liner , £18.50

Fountain The Geek Molecule , £28.99

Kérastase Nutritive Masquintense , £19.25

Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin 1 , £11.90

YOU CAN WIN:

Pearl Drops Pure White Whitening Kit , £24.99

Benefit they're real Mascara , £17.55

Benefit they're real! Push-up Liner , £18.5

Benefit they're real! Remover , £14.50

Fountain The Geek Molecule , £27.99

Kérastase Nutritive Masquintense , £19.25

Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin 1 , £11.90

To enter this August favourites giveaway, all you have to do is:

- Subscribe to Get The Gloss on YouTube

- Give the video a thumbs up

- Comment below the video letting us know which products you’ve been loving throughout August.

This competition is only open to residents in the UK. It will be open for two weeks and we will contact the winner through YouTube. Entrants must be 18 or over, or ask permission of the homeowner, as the winner will need to give their address.

Good luck!


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

 

More Gloss

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

17 June 2022   Amber Voller
Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

16 June 2022  
Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

15 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith and Amber Voller
Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

11 June 2022  
Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

10 June 2022   Amy Rostas and Sarah Jane Corfield-Smith
Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

9 June 2022   Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

9 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

6 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Explore More

 