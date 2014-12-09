Editor's Vlog: Inside my bathroom cabinet - bath, body and hair

Get The Gloss Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor runs us through her favourite bath, body and hair products - straight from her bathroom cabinet...

Dove Summer Glow Nourishing Lotion , £4.99

Self-tan can look quite dated if you use a tan that is too dark for your skin. So, Susannah constantly reaches for this lotion by Dove; an expensive solution to achieving a radiant and beautifully bronzed glow. If you’re pale, Susannah recommends getting the medium/dark lotion, as the light one doesn’t have much of a difference. This lotion is subtle, doesn’t streak and doesn’t smell.

Aromatherapy Associates Revive Morning Bath and Shower Oil , £39

Aromatherapy Associates products exude quality. This oil contains rosemary, juniper and pink grapefruit. You can put a bit in the bath, or rub it over your body and step into the shower. Its amazing scent works wonders if you’re tired or hungover. Susannah also loves Deep Relax but her favourite is Inner Strength, which is perfect for stress relief.

Elemis Aching Muscle Super Soak , £35

This soak smells of cloves, alpine, lavender and wild thyme and has a slight medicinal scent. When using this product, you truly feel like you’re doing something good to your muscles, which is why Susannah usually reaches for it after exercising.

MIO Liquid Yoga , £26

MIO have a great range for those who exercise and this restorative bath soak smells slightly minty to revive and revitalise.

Crème de la Mer The Reparative Body Lotion , £125

This body lotion is incredibly indulgent. Soft, silky and with a very slight scent (meaning it won’t interfere with your perfume), this lotion doesn’t leave your skin greasy or oily. It soaks into the skin right away and leave it extremely soft to the touch.

Prtty Peaushun Skin Tight Body Lotion , £18

A lot of makeup artist use this skin finisher on the catwalks and photoshoots. It acts as a sheen to the skin. So, if you’re wearing a strappy dress or something short, it adds a sheen and gives the skin some vibrancy without making it look metallic.

this works Perfect Legs Skin Miracle , £37

This wonderful product is perfect for adding a hint of bronze and sheen to the legs without looking like you have lots of product on. It can also be used all over the body – an essential for when you’re going out.

Disclaimer: This is not a sponsored video.