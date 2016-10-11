Editor's Vlog: My time-saving beauty hacks

Susannah Taylor 22 May 2014

Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor talks through the timesaving beauty hacks she can’t get enough of right now.

Susannah dyes her eyebrows at home with the Colorsport 30 Day Brow Tint in Dark Brown , £8.25. No ‘slug-like’ brows here, with this at-home tint, Susannah can check the shade as she goes, saving time by not having to pencil them in afterwards. Plus it means no more regretted trips to the salon.

To fill in brows further and keep them in place, Susannah’s go-to brow tamer is the Benefit Gimme Brow in Shade 1 , £18.50. This brow groomer adds a slight tint and sets brows into place – the fastest brow product she’s ever tried.

Removing nail polish has never been so quick and easy. The Bourjois Magic Nail Polish Remover , £4.99 does away with the faff of finding cotton wool and the mess of removal, as the whole process takes place quickly within the pot.

Susannah’s final beauty hack is for hair. In her search achieve a natural beachy tousle at home, she called on Mel, a hair stylist from John Frieda for advice. Now she has finally found a no-fuss way get the look at home. After blow drying your hair smooth, pop your hair up into a top knot, twisting as you go (leaving the ends out to prevent unwanted kinks). Leave it for at least an hour, or overnight if you can and you’re left with a natural and textured beachy tousle without the need for tongs and products.


You may also like

The Winning Team
St Tropez brings out the world's first self tan sheet mask
Editor's Vlog: What's in my Christmas Party Clutch 2015
Editor's Vlog: My November Favourites 2015


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Vila satin midi skirt, was £24 now £19.50
Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara, £19
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Shampoo, £50.99
Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer, £25
Sweaty Betty All Day High-Waisted Gym Leggings was £90 now £36
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope, £22

 

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
18 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
13 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
11 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
11 December 2023  
Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
11 December 2023  
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
7 December 2023   Kerry Potter
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
7 December 2023  
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Explore More

 