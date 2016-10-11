Editor's Vlog: My time-saving beauty hacks

Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor talks through the timesaving beauty hacks she can’t get enough of right now.

Susannah dyes her eyebrows at home with the Colorsport 30 Day Brow Tint in Dark Brown , £8.25. No ‘slug-like’ brows here, with this at-home tint, Susannah can check the shade as she goes, saving time by not having to pencil them in afterwards. Plus it means no more regretted trips to the salon.

To fill in brows further and keep them in place, Susannah’s go-to brow tamer is the Benefit Gimme Brow in Shade 1 , £18.50. This brow groomer adds a slight tint and sets brows into place – the fastest brow product she’s ever tried.

Removing nail polish has never been so quick and easy. The Bourjois Magic Nail Polish Remover , £4.99 does away with the faff of finding cotton wool and the mess of removal, as the whole process takes place quickly within the pot.

Susannah’s final beauty hack is for hair. In her search achieve a natural beachy tousle at home, she called on Mel, a hair stylist from John Frieda for advice. Now she has finally found a no-fuss way get the look at home. After blow drying your hair smooth, pop your hair up into a top knot, twisting as you go (leaving the ends out to prevent unwanted kinks). Leave it for at least an hour, or overnight if you can and you’re left with a natural and textured beachy tousle without the need for tongs and products.