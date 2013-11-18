Editor’s Vlog: Charlotte Tilbury’s Rock Chick Nude

No one does rock chick make-up quite like make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury. With dangerously smokey eyes and that infamous, glamorous nude lip, it’s the look that she’s most famous for, especially since she gets to practise on the ultimate rock chick, her good friend Kate Moss (who she has also named a lipstick after).

Using Charlotte Tilbury’s incredible new make-up range and inspired by her online tutorials, Susannah Taylor tries out the Rock Chick Nude look for herself….

Get the look - Sus used:

Garnier Miracle Skin Perfector Daily All-In-One B.B. Blemish Balm Cream , £9.99

Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage , £26.00

Charlotte Tilbury The Feline Flick Liquid Eyeliner in Panther , £22.00

Elizabeth Arden Chubby Eyeliner Pencil in Terra , £16.00

Charlotte Tilbury Colour-Coded Eyeshadow Palette in Rock Chick , £38.00

Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes Mascara in Glossy Black, £22.00

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Re-shape & Re-size Lip Liner , £16.00

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Nude Kate , £23.00

Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic Blusher, £30.00