Editor's Vlog: How to treat dry hair

Frizz, breakage and split ends – dry hair can cause a long list of problems. Get The Gloss Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor has naturally curly hair and opts to get a Brazilian keratin blow dry every 3 or so months to smooth out frizzy hair. While, most Brazilian blow dries contain the use of formaldehyde, a chemical typically used for embalming (yep, you read that right), Susannah has found a formaldehyde-free blow dry at Josh Wood Atelier and finds that her results are just as good.

During the treatment, keratin is applied, blow dried and then ironed into the hair. After leaving it on for three days, it is washed out to reveal a complete transformation, allowing you to get sleek, straight and frizz-free hair, even if you blow dry it roughly. Susannah cites the treatment as life-changing, as it drastically cuts down her hair routine from 40-60 minutes, to a mere 15 minutes. Here, Susannah lists her top picks for frizz-free locks, whether you go for keratin or not...

Ojon

Ojon is specifically for dry, curly and afro hair and is not recommended for those with fine flyaway hair, as it will weigh it down. However, there are some effective intensive products in the range. Their Damage Reverse Restorative Hair Serum , £23, works to penetrate the hair shaft to strengthen weak hair, while the Damage Reserve Restorative Hair Treatment , £18, calms and soothes each strand.

This product is ideal for blow drying your hair after holiday. When applying heat, the ingredients kick in and begin working to soothe the hair. The resistance range is aimed specifically at those with brittle and dry hair.

Moroccan Oil range

Moroccan Oil has earned a big and loyal following due to the incredible results it delivers. Beginning with just one product, the collection has expanded to include oils aimed at lighter hair, darker hair, anti-frizz and more, as well as developing shampoos and conditioners. The oil itself leaves the hair softer, without making it greasy and provides the perfect amount of nourishment.

A reconstructive elixir for keratin protection, this oil is perfect for treatment following a Brazilian blow dry. All it requires is applying liberally and blow drying for incredibly soft locks.