Editor's Vlog: How to do sculpting and highlighting

Thanks to the likes of Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, chiselled features and defined cheekbones have made a comeback from the 80s. Face sculpting can include hollowing our your cheekbones, contouring your nose and highlighting the apples of your cheeks. Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor believes that there’s only a few worthy products on the market and in this vlog, she runs us through her top picks to achieving the sought-after sculpted and highlighted look…

This product comes in a creamy consistency and while it may appear too dark and scary at first, it’s actually perfect for achieving definition. When you look at the dark areas of your face, it’s actually the colour of shadows, so there’s no use of sculpting with something like blusher. When applied, it’s very sheer and quite subtle. It also has a slight sheen, which mimics the skin’s texture. The top product works to illuminate the areas that come out from the face. With sculpting, you darken the areas that go in and illuminate the areas that come out.Tom Ford is king for sexiness and facial sculpting. On his fashion campaigns, the girls look like sirens so we completely trust him when it comes to sculpting. The idea is to put dabs of the darker shade below your cheekbones, then apply the sheer highlighter to the top of your cheekbones to add a sheen and brightness to the face. Makeup artists also use highlighters on the brow bone to make the eyes pop and on the cupid’s bow. J-Lo and Kim Kardashian also highlight down their nose.The darker shade can also be used as an eyeshadow. If you want to achieve natural sculpting, use the colour from your cheeks to your eyelids so that your face becomes one uniform colour.

Presented in gorgeous packaging, this product looks like it comes straight from the glamourous 1920s. The highlighting has shimmer particles, while the dark contour shade is more matte, with a slight sheen – which it needs, as your skin has a slight sheen.To apply this, Sus used the Japonesque No. 324 , which is the perfect size to get into your cheekbones and along your jawline. It’s a warmer shade than the Tom Ford one and imparts a more subtle contour effect. Use it according to your face shape and work on the areas that you want to define. The highlighter is a powder and adds radiance to the face as soon as it touched the skin.

The dark contour shade is similar to a natural eyeshadow. The palette also includes a gorgeous pink blusher. While it might look scary, it’s actually not as bright as you’d think once it’s applied. To create a soft and natural smokey eye, use a bronzer to blend a brown pencil, instead of using a dark brown pencil or black kohl.

With shades named Dim Light, Incandescent Light and Radiant Light, this beautiful palette works to create a candlelight glow. They highlight your face without creating too much shimmer and adds a healthy touch to your face.