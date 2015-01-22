Editor's Vlog: How to get glowing skin

During this time of year, our skin tends to look slightly lacklustre, which leaves us feeling drab. So, Susannah has compiled an edit of products that she has been using to infuse some radiance and glow back into her skin. Skincare brand bliss has also asked Susannah to test some of their products, which she will be talking about in this vlog.

Aurelia Refine & Polish Miracle Balm , £57

One of the key things to do to dreary and dull skin is exfoliate. Mentioned in many previous vlogs, this oil-based exfoliator is a product that Susannah finds herself constantly going back to. Containing camomile, eucalyptus and rosemary, this product is made up of little round beads that you massage into the skin.

Apply this to your face and leave for 2 minutes while it works to dissolve dead skin cells. Once a couple of minutes have passed, rub it in with a bit of water and wash it off to reveal baby soft skin. As the beads are round, rather than sharp and scratchy, this product is incredibly kind and gentle to your skin.

Susannah highly recommends this for sensitive skin and skin types that can’t handle slightly more aggressive exfoliators.

bliss micromagic spa-powered microdermabrasion treatment , £30.50

Microdermabrasion is a spa treatment that blasts crystals at the skin and removes any cell build-up and debris. This product has taken its inspiration from this results-driven treatment and leaves you with incredibly smooth and vibrant skin.

Packed with volcanic pumice, these densely packed particles work to really remove any debris from the surface of the skin. Micromagic also contains aloe and Vitamin E, making it brightening and smoothing at the same time.

bliss multi-‘face’-eted all in one anti-ageing clay mask , £35

This amazing mask contains pure clay that withdraws impurities from the skin. When you apply it, you can feel a slight exfoliating effect on contact with the skin, as it’s very slightly granular.

When applying, be careful to not apply it close to the eyes, as this is a very sensitive area on the face. Once you have the mask on, leave it for 5 minutes and it will dry hard onto the skin. While it dries, it removes impurities, and reveals clean and brighter skin.

SkinCeuticals Resveratrol B E , £103.95

Once you’ve exfoliated and cleansed, Susannah recommends using a good quality serum. Susannah has recently been reaching for a serum from SkinCeuticals, a pharmaceutical dermatology brand.

Resveratrol B E is a night-time treatment that controls resveratrol, which is known for its incredible anti-ageing properties. It’s produced in plants and works as a self-defence mechanism if they get damaged.

SkinCeuticals have harnessed resveratrol in this product to not only boost the skin and increase collagen production, but to also protect the skin as it contains a high level of antioxidants. So while it protects your skin right now, it also provides future benefits by works against ageing.

Susannah uses this at night under her night cream or moisturiser and has seen a big difference after a month.

bliss fabulous makeup melt gel-to-oil cleanser , £24

This cleanser dispenses as a gel but transforms into oil upon application to the skin. It quickly dissolves makeup, including eye makeup, and leaves the skin incredibly smooth.

At this time of year, it’s particularly great to use as it feels like it really nourishes the skin, instead of stripping it.

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Rapid Radiance Cleanse , £29

This product is fantastic at removing any makeup and impurities from the skin. Containing salicylic acid, an exfoliator that isn’t granular but works to dissolve dead skin cells, this cleanser also has pore-clearing enzymes that go into your pores to clean them right out.

Sarah Chapman also recommends using the Rapid Radiance Cleanse as a treatment. She suggests massaging it into the skin and leaving for 2 minutes, during which it works as a fast radiance mask.

bliss triple oxygen ex-‘glow’-sion moisture cream , £55

This ex-‘glow’-sion moisture cream contains tiny vita-beads that explode when they hit the skin. These contain Vitamin C, which works to brighten, and Vitamin E, which is anti-oxidising to protect the skin against free radicals and pollution. After use, you’ll notice how much this cream has revitalised your complexion.

bliss triple oxygen instant energizing eye mask , £40

These energizing eye masks are amazing at bringing a bright and wide-eyed look to your peepers. The eye pads, which take on a jelly-like form, should be applied under the eye and left for around 10 minutes.

Susannah used these on New Year’s Eve and found that her eyes were left looking plumper and far less tired.

Institut Esthederm Self Tanning Face Cream – Light Tan , £29

Susannah heavily relies on self-tan to give her skin a subtle glow and touch of radiance. She’s currently coveting Institut Esthederm’s Self Tanning Face Cream and finds herself reaching for it twice a week.

This range of self-tanner doesn’t leave the skin orange and doesn’t clog your pores. The light tan shade is perfect for adding a slight hint of sunkissed holiday glow, without looking like you’ve been Tango-d.

Disclaimer: Created in partnership with bliss.