Editor's Vlog: Inside our Latest in Beauty: The Cult Collection Box

Susannah Taylor 22 May 2014

Your limited edition The Cult Collection box, worth over £60, will include:

St Tropez Gradual Tan In Shower Lotion

Prismologie Pink O'Clock Hand & Cuticle Cream and Indigo Interlude Foot Cream

Bee Good Youth Enhancing Lift & Brighten Eye Cream

Dr. Lipp Miracle Balm

NUDE Skincare ProGenius Rescue Oil OR 800 ProGenius Treatment Oil

Ciaté London Paint Pot in Mistress

Eyeko Liquid Fat EyeLiner

Click here to purchase your Cult Collection box for just £15.95 plus P&P 

Created in partnership with Latest in Beauty.


Explore More

 