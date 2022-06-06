Editor's Vlog: July favourites 2014

At the end of every month, Get The Gloss Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor will be telling you about the products she’s been loving over the last 30 days. Thanks to the amazing heat wave, Susannah found herself reaching for products that could withstand high temperatures and helped when she needed to don a bikini. Here are the ones that stood out from the crowd and kept her coming back for more...

St Tropez Gradual Tan Firming Plus , £17

Back in her days as Beauty Editor at Glamour magazine, Susannah was known as the “Florida granny”; thanks to a firm love for all things St. Tropez. Not a big fan of dark tans, Susannah prefers to opt for a subtle glow to take the edge off blue-tinged pasty skin. While she’s unsure about its claims to firm (if there’s anything that will do that, it’s down to diet, exercise, water and so on...), this 4-in-1 product definitely makes your skin look smoother. While the tan isn’t drastic, it adds a hint of colour without being too obvious, and beats damaging your skin cells in the sun any day.

Burberry Fresh Glow BB Cream , £30

Available in three shades, the texture of this BB cream is extremely easy to blend. Upon application, it sinks into the skin (despite having a certain type of thickness to it) and once the cream disappears, the skin appears more even and smooth. While at an event for Burberry, Susannah saw Burberry makeup artist Wendy Rowe apply the product to models and has found herself using it ever since. It doesn’t hurt that the product also has SPF20 to help protect the face from any harmful rays.

Philosykos Eau de Toilette by Diptyque , from £55

Known for their beautiful candles, many people tend to overlook Diptyque’s extensive (and beautiful) perfume and shower gel collection. Known to divide opinion, Philosykos is based on figs and contains hints of fig leaves and cedar wood. One spritz and you’ll be covered in a scent that is warm and beautiful for the summer.

Chanel Illusion D’Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in Mirage , £25

A beautiful bronze shade, this Chanel eyeshadow introduces a quick and effective eye look into your makeup routine. Dip your finger into the shadow and apply it across the lid. It’s extremely pigmented, meaning you’ll get amazing colour pay off, despite applying it so quickly. This eyeshadow is also available in many other colours, including pinks, greens, black and navy.

Aerin Multicolour Duo for Lips and Cheeks , £34

Aerin Lauder, the granddaughter of Estee Lauder, created her own makeup line, Aerin. Based around the idea of beautiful makeup that is quick and easy to use, Susannah has quickly become a big fan and has found herself loving their blush and highlighter duo. Apply the blush to the apple of the cheeks for a natural-looking hint of colour and follow up with a dab of highlighter above. Both products can also be used to the lips.

Which products did you love through July? Let us know in the comments below!