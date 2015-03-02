Editor's Vlog: My 10 favourite products under £10

Currently, there are some amazing cheap products available on the market that rivals their pricier counterparts. Inexpensive makeup brands have caught up in terms of technology, colour pigment and overall quality, so Susannah has compiled her 10 favourites under £10.

Bourjois Paris Colour Boost Lip Crayon , £7.99

Bourjois have been releasing some incredible things on the market, including their foundation and cream blusher. The latest things that Sus is currently coveting are these lip crayons. Ever since Clinique released their now-infamous Chubby Sticks, we’ve been on the hunt for something less expensive, and these tick all of the boxes. Available in a variety of colours, including a bright coral and a bright pink, these crayons also twist up – saving you from scattered shavings after sharpening.

Sleek MakeUP Eye & Cheek Palette in See You At Midnight , 9.99

This palette is all you really need in your makeup bag. It contains 4 different eyeshadows, 2 different blushers, small brushes and a handy mirror. Its pigmentation is very long-lasting, proving that you don’t need to splash out when you can get something as amazing as that.

Topshop Lips , £8

Topshop makeup is always cool and their lipsticks have gathered a loyal following, thanks to their amazing texture. Their pigment is also very rich, meaning they last long on the lips and don’t bleed.

Max Factor Masterpiece Transform Mascara , £9.99

All makeup artist rates Max Factor mascaras as being some of the best on the market. This mascara has a plastic wand with tiny bristles to separate and elongate even the smallest lashes.

Bourjois Magic Nail Polish Remover , £4.99

If you haven’t got this, you need one. This wonder product dissolves your nail varnish in one second. Simply dip your finger into the pot, twist it around and your nail varnish will disappear completely. The sponge on the lid can also be used on your toes.

Nivea Daily Essentials Extra Gentle Eye Makeup Remover , £3.49

Sus is a firm believer in not having to pay a load of money for a decent eye makeup remover. She always uses Simple or Nivea (a favourite of makeup artist Lisa Eldridge) as they’re both non-oily. The Nivea one is extra gentle, making it perfect for sensitive skin – however, it does require a bit more time if you’re wearing waterproof mascara.

OGX Renewing Argan Oil of Morocco Penetrating Oil , £6.99

There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding argon oil for hair ever since the success of Moroccanoil, and this product is the next best thing under £10. Apply it to damp hair and you’ll be left with smoother and manageable locks.

Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat , £9.85

The difference between your nails looking you’ve done them yourself or had them done in a salon is an amazing top coat. This Seche Vite top coat completely fits the bill – apply it over your nail varnish and it’ll dry quickly to deliver a glossy and professional finish.

Essie Nail Polish , £7.99

A firm nail brand for Sus, Essie always release modern colours of the moment across fashion, interiors, beauty, etc , rather than what salons think we should be wearing. She’s currently loving Russian Roulette and The Perfect Cover Up.

Kiko

This brand originates in Milan and has grown a large and loyal following over here in the UK. The quality of products that you can purchase for under £10 is phenomenal. Sus keeps reaching for the Soft Focus Concealer in 02 , £7.50, to cover up her under eyes and blemishes and their pigmented Unlimited Stylo Long-Lasting Lipsticks , £6.90.