Editor’s Vlog: My April product empties 2016

Which products do you buy on repeat, always using every last drop? Susannah shares the products she has loved, finished and will be replenishing this month…

Susannah’s go-to fragrance is En Passant by Frederic Malle , £150. This beautiful scent is very light and with its notes of lilac it has become Susannah's signature scent.

The Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser , £35 is the latest clay cleanser to make its way into Susannah’s skincare routine. Its 'barely there' granular texture leaves Susannah’s skin feeling porcelain-like and she can’t wait to repurchase this cleanser targeted at normal to oily skin.

Susannah describes the application of the Sisley Black Rose Precious Face Oil , £136 as 'heaven'. This face oil is anti-ageing nutrition for the skin and once applied in the evening it sinks straight in leaving skin looking and feeling plumper.

To give the cheeks a pop of colour with a subtle highlight, the Charlotte Tilbury Beach Stick in Moon Beach , £30 is a firm favourite in Susannah’s makeup bag. This apricot shade is dotted onto the cheeks and easily blended, making it her go-to product for a flush of colour.

Charlotte Tilbury is one of Susannah’s favourite brands, so it’s no surprise to see another CT product in her empties. The Charlotte Tilbury The Retoucher , £25 is her favourite concealer for all-day everyday touch-ups to highlight and correct for a flawless finish.

The Benefit Gimme Brow , £18.50 is perfect for giving your brows that fuller, groomed look. With its easy application, this brow product adds definition where you want it with its powder/gel formula.

Susannah’s favourite self-tan is the Sienna X Gradual Glowing Self Tan , £15.95. This non-greasy, non-smelly self-tan develops into a beautiful golden glow once worked into the skin and sinks in quickly meaning you can apply it in the morning under your clothes.

Which products do you always buy again and again? Let us know in the comments below!