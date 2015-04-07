Editor's Vlog: My beauty essentials for a summer body

From body bronzing to body brushing, this selection is all you need to get beach-ready…

Products mentioned in this video:

Bamford Jasmine, Orange Blossom and Cedarwood Bath Oil, £40, available in-store and online from 7 April.

Bamford Jasmine, Orange Blossom and Cedarwood Hand and Body Lotion, £24, available in-store and online from 7 April.

Bamford Jasmine, Orange Blossom and Cedarwood Hand and Body Wash, £22, available in-store and online from 7 April.

Clarins Radiance Plus Body Golden Glow Booster , £26 (See Susannah’s review of the Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster here )

Clarins Renew Plus Body Serum , £40

Clarins Body Lift Cellulite Control , £37

Mio Body Brush , £14.50

Mio Gym Kit , £21

Mio The Activist Firming Active Body Oil , £29.50

Westlab Pure Mineral Bathing Epsom Salt 1kg , £4.99

To stay in the loop about our exciting new health and fitness project, follow our Project Bikini account on Instagram .

Disclaimer: This is not a sponsored video.