Editor's Vlog: My beauty essentials for a summer body

From body bronzing to body brushing, this selection is all you need to get beach-ready…

Products mentioned in this video:

Bamford Jasmine, Orange Blossom and Cedarwood Bath Oil, £40, available in-store and online  from 7 April.

Bamford Jasmine, Orange Blossom and Cedarwood Hand and Body Lotion, £24, available in-store and  online  from 7 April.

Bamford Jasmine, Orange Blossom and Cedarwood Hand and Body Wash, £22, available in-store and  online  from 7 April.

Clarins Radiance Plus Body Golden Glow Booster , £26 (See Susannah’s review of the Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster  here )

Clarins Renew Plus Body Serum , £40

Clarins Body Lift Cellulite Control , £37

Mio Body Brush , £14.50

Mio Gym Kit , £21

Mio The Activist Firming Active Body Oil , £29.50

Westlab Pure Mineral Bathing Epsom Salt 1kg , £4.99

To stay in the loop about our exciting new health and fitness project, follow our Project Bikini account on Instagram .

Disclaimer: This is not a sponsored video.


You may also like

Blogger of the week: The Wednesday Chef
Blogger of the Week: Cookie and Kate
The ultimate makeup survival kit
That Girl's top three healthy juice recipes


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Vila satin midi skirt, was £24 now £19.50
Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara, £19
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Shampoo, £50.99
Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer, £25
Sweaty Betty All Day High-Waisted Gym Leggings was £90 now £36
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope, £22

 

More Gloss

Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
11 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
11 December 2023  
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
7 December 2023   Kerry Potter
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
7 December 2023  
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Beauty
TikTok-hyped Bubble skincare sells a moisturiser every 10 seconds - and it's now available at Boots
5 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
4 December 2023  
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
4 December 2023   Melanie Macleod and Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Explore More

 