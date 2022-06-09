Editor's Vlog: My Beauty Favourites July 2015

Last month was all about finding the best products to keep skin and hair happy and hydrated for Susannah Taylor. These are some of her new favourite products.

Susannah absolutely loves  Elizabeth Arden Superstart Skin Renewal Booster , £45. This light and non greasy serum sinks in quickly, nourishing and strengthening your skin. It’s specially designed to optimise skin’s microflora to maximise its natural defences. Apply it before your moisturiser to feel the full benefit.

Another skincare product Susannah has been loving is Sunday Riley Flora Hydroactive Cellular Face Oil , £70. This amazing oil hydrates skin and fights wrinkles with its special rose blend. If your skin is looking tired or a bit dull, this facial oil will reawaken your glow.

Susannah also raves about their Ceramic Slip Cleanser , £35, which leaves skin looking flawless.

If your hair is feeling dry and unmanageable you need Wella Professionals EIMI Perfect Me Lightweight Beauty Balm Lotion , £6.90. Apply to damp or already dry hair to banish flyaways, leaving your tresses soft and sleek.

The scent that Susannah currently can’t get enough of right now is Miller Harris Tea Tonique Eau de Parfum , £95. This extraordinary smelling perfume is infused with Italian bergamot and has a deliciously smokey edge.

Another moisturiser Susannah has discovered is ESPA Optimal Skin Pro Moisturiser. Suitable for all skin types, it rebalances the PH of your skin.

With great exercise comes great mascara durability. Whilst training for her recent triathlon, Susannah discovered Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara , £18. This mascara simply doesn’t budge, no matter how much you sweat.

Susannah has been working the nude nail look this summer for everyday laid-back chic. Her current favourites are:

Michael Kors Sporty Nail Laquer in Coquette , £15.50

Tania Burr Nail Polish Peaches and Cream , £5.99

Chanel Le Vernis in Precious Beige , £17.50

We’d love to hear what your current beauty favourites are! Let us know in the comments below.


