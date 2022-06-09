Editor's Vlog: My Beauty & Nutrition Favourites August 2015

Want to know what beauty secrets are currently keeping our Editor-in-Chief glossy? Read on to find our Susannah’s August favourites.

After plenty of fun in the sun on her holidays, Susannah’s recently coloured hair is feeling a little frazzled by the sun. Bumble and bumble’s Quenching Shampoo , £23 and Conditioner , £25 have come to the rescue. Specially designed to rehydrate parched hair, this dynamic duo have restored Susannah’s tresses to all their silky glory. Having tried hair products of all sorts, Susannah recommends scrimping elsewhere so you can splash the cash on pricier hair products that really work.

This summer was all about the tan, and St Tropez swept the board with their ingenious three minute self tanner, designed to be used in the shower. Just slather St.Tropez Gradual Tan In Shower Lotion , £9.50 all over your body, wait three minutes (or the time it takes to brush your teeth) and rinse. It creates a wonderfully light, natural glow in literally minutes.

For quick and easy eyeliner, Susannah loves Eyeko Fat Liquid Eyeliner . The foolproof pen gives you complete control of your liner, from chic, barely-there flicks to dramatic winged beauties. It’s 100% smudge-proof and contains algae extracts to keep lash line in top condition.

Susannah thinks Clinique mascaras are the best on the market, and Clinique Chubby Lash Mascara , £17.50 is no exception. It’s so good, even strangers at the gym have been asking her what her lash secret is!

For the perfect bronzer to eek out that summer tan, Susannah loves Kiko Perfecting Bronzer in Light to Medium , £12.90. This brilliant dual-action product bronzes and illuminates without shimmer using the outer circle, whilst the lilac-toned inner circle creates a radiant finish. Susannah recommends Kiko for modern, high quality products at brilliant prices.

In this video, Susannah is wearing her current favourite, Kure Bazaar Nile Nail Polish , £15. This parisian brand has a great range of colours, from the classics to cool new shades.

For more serious tanning, Susannah still loves Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel , £20. This easy to apply product absorbs quickly without leaving a sticky residue and gives a deep yet completely natural golden tan on even the palest of skin.

For Susannah’s final August favourite she’s picked something a little different. Neat Nutrition , from £58, was devised by two ridiculously buff Olympic swimmers who wanted to debunk the myth that protein is just for body builders. These carefully curated packs provide the perfect amount of protein to help you build lean, fat-burning muscle and aid post-workout muscle recovery.

We’d love to hear what your current nutrition favourites are! Let us know in the comments below.