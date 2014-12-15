Editor's Vlog: My Christmas gift guide

In her latest vlog, Susannah Taylor runs through the presents that you can’t go wrong with this Christmas.

Palettes are a sure-fire way to get it right this year. Susannah recommends going for those that have a selection of neutral colours.

Urban Decay Naked palettes ( Naked , Naked 2 and Naked 3 ), £37 each

One of Susannah’s favourites is the selection of Naked palettes by Urban Decay. These palettes consist of rows of different neutral palettes, allowing you to create anything from a nude smokey eye, to subtle definition, to a full on dramatic smokey eye.

Bobbi Brown Smokey Nude Eye Palette , £48

Another great palette is this one from Bobbi Brown. This palette is gorgeous because it has versatile nude shades, such as a pretty peach, subtle browns and darker shades to smoke out the look. Thanks to its wide range of colours, you can create numerous different looks with just this one product. Each colour can be built upon depending on the type of look you’re after. As if that wasn’t enough, the palette also closes to make it smaller in size and easier to carry around.

NARS Virtual Domination Cheek Palette , £45

This beautiful palette is guaranteed to make the receiver want to squeal and has all you need to achieve a healthy flush and glow. It contains some of the brand’s cult products, such as Deep Throat Blush, Miss Liberty Highlighting Blush and Laguna Bronzer, along with two limited edition blushers, Sex Fantasy Blush and Final Cut Blush. When Susannah went backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2014, she interviewed Lily Aldridge and discovered that Lily also uses NARS Laguna Bronzer.

If you’re looking to get a brush to go alongside the palette, Susannah recommends the Japonesque Natural Pro Blush Brush , £28, as it’s the perfect size for applying blusher.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream , £70

This amazing cream makes your skin looks flawless. Susannah likes to reserve this product for special nights out, as it makes her skin positively glow. Any girl of any skintone will love this product.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour , £18

If you’re looking for stocking fillers, Chanel nail polishes will always go down a storm. For this time of year, Susannah tends to go for darker toned polishes, such as dark red, navy, green, teal and grey. Two of her current favourites include Charivari, an amethyst colour, Orage and Suspicious.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair , from £48

This skincare product is an all-round winner. Susannah believes that this is one of those products that should be in every girl’s cupboard. It can be used whether the person is young or old. It helps to protect and repair the skin while fighting antioxidants that your skin deals with everyday. It also adds nutrients and moisture to the skin. Susannah compares it to drinking water for the skin – an essential for everyone.

Gift vouchers

If you’re unsure of what to get, Susannah recommends going for a gift voucher. If that person is a real beauty junkie, Susannah suggests getting one from Liberty. The infamous department store has a wide selection of top cult beauty products. Also available on the Liberty website are Josh Wood hair salon vouchers. Susannah often gets her hair done her and has always had a great experience with their expert stylists and colourists.

Clinique Sonic System Purifying Cleansing Brush , £79

You may have heard of the Clarisonic, an electric brush for the face used to deep cleanse the pores. Clinique have recently brought out its own version that works to really deep cleanse the skin. Its soft brush is not abrasive on the skin, though Susannah still recommends not using it too often. She suggests 2/3 times a week, and you’ll see a big difference to your skin.

Travel makeup brush set

Bobbi Brown does a brilliant Travel Brush Set , £89. Makeup brushes do tend to be quite expensive, as the best ones are made from top quality fibres. You can really see the difference with these types of brushes as they fit on to the face better and deliver cleaner results. The problem with a lot of makeup brushes is that they don’t tend to fit in your makeup bag. These are guaranteed to fit in your handbag, washbag and travel bag.

Aromatherapy Associates

If she’s a big fan of aromatherapy, Susannah recommends looking into the amazing products available from Aromatherapy Associates. One of Susannah’s current favourites, Support Breathe Bath and Shower Oil , £39, helps to maintain easy breathing and clears the head. It contains eucalyptus and peppermint, meaning it clears your sinuses and gives you a clear head.

Disclaimer: This is not a sponsored video.