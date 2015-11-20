Editor's Vlog: My favourite product empties 2015

What are the products you always buy again and again? Here Susannah shares the products she has loved, finished and repurchased in 2015.

Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage , £26.50 has been a firm favourite since Sus’s days at Glamour. This concealer leaves a fine veil on the skin, and each set comes with two shades so you can mix and match according to the seasons.

Black is always the new black when it comes to mascara, and if you’re going to wear mascara. Susannah loves Lancôme Hypnose Waterproof Mascara , £22.50. It elongates the lashes without a single clump, perfect for pale haired people who are challenged in the lash department.

This Rock'n'kohl Iconic Liquid Eye Pencil, Eye Cheat , £19 from Charlotte is so good she bought it twice. Susannah keeps one in her wash bag and one in the makeup bag in her handbag at all times. Use this genius flesh coloured pencil to rim your waterline and make your eyes look big and bright. It’s a hangover cure in pencil form.

One product Susannah always replaces is Benefit Gimme Brow Gel , £18.50. This handy product comes with a perfectly sized brush to keep eyebrows in place and give definition in one fell swoop.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair , £50 is loved by beauty editors all over the world. Crammed full of antioxidants and ingredients to help skin recover, it hydrates and calms the skin in an instant. Use it as the perfect primer before your moisturiser of choice.

Seche Vite Fast Dry Topcoat £9.95 is (manicured) hands down the best top coat Susannah has ever tried. It drys super fast and leaves nails unbelievably glossy.

This French pharmacy favourite has become a beauty phenomenon in recent years. Susannah uses BIODERMA Sensibio H2O Make-up Removing Micelle Solution , £10.20 to gently remove every last scrap of makeup before cleansing. It’s non oily and specially formulated for sensitive skin.

Susannah runs out of her Moroccanoil Treatment , £13.45 all the time. It’s simply the best at leaving hair soft, swingy and easy to manage.

It wouldn’t be a favourites vlog without mentioning Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel , £20. It’s easy to apply and streak free. The colour is brilliantly believable as well, for when you want your glow to be more Gisele than Geordie Shore.

Susannah has loved Kerastase Bain Satin £12.25 since being introduced to it by hair styling legend Sam McKnight. It washes and softens without stripping out natural oils, making it an amazing product for hard to handle hair

Susannah has got through several bottles of Sisley’s Self Tanning Hydrating Facial Skincare £70.98 this year. It is expensive, but it’s the best. Just pop it on in the morning and you’re good to glow as it gently develops over the course of the day.

The foundation that Susannah always finishes is this Tom Ford Traceless Foundation Stick , £64. It’s very fine, which allows you to gently build up coverage without looking like you have heavy makeup on, and the stick design makes it perfect for touch-ups on the way to meetings.

