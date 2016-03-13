Editor's Vlog: My February favourites 2016

Susannah Taylor 22 May 2014

What beauty buys kept you going throughout the blah month of February? Susannah Taylor shares what's arrived on her desk and what she's been loving.

To keep blonde hair looking blonde between salon appointments, Susannah loves the Josh Wood Precious Blonde range. She uses the Shampoo, Conditioner and Conditioning Treatment to counteract any brassy tones and bring her hair back to that clean blonde shade again.

Susannah’s go-to self tan right now is the Sienna X Gradual Glowing Self Tan , £15.95. To get that real golden Gisele-like-glow without that horrible biscuit-y scent, this is a must try.

To feed Susannah’s nail colour addiction this month, she has been loving the range from Morgan Taylor, £11. Her picks from this no-nasties range are Perfect Match , a grey pink and A Touch of Sass, a classic red.

For a beautiful bronzed glow with a pop of colour on the cheeks, Susannah recommends the By Terry Sun Designer Palette , £64. Perfect for this time of year to brighten, bronze and put some life back into your skin.

One of Susannah’s new skincare favourites is Clinique’s Pep Start Eye Cream , £22. For fresh, plumped skin with an optical effect this is her go-to morning eye cream.

Finally, to brighten her under eyes even further, Susannah has been loving the Bobbi Brown Tinted Eye Brightener in Light to Medium Peach , £21. Use this to cover up any dark bags or circles without that caked on effect.

What beauty, skincare and wellness products have you been loving this month? Let us know in the comments below!


