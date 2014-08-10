Editor's Vlog: My morning skincare routine

The weather in the UK seems to go from one extreme to the other. From cold and frost bitten to baking hot and melting, the temperature rarely seems to strike the right balance. This is why having a good skincare routine is so important; take a second to think about what those harsh winds or strong sun rays are doing to your face.

Get The Gloss Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor is a firm believer in having a good skincare routine, though follows the belief that the simpler it is, the better it is for your skin. Recently, Susannah received an email from a reader telling her that she was suffering from bad acne with a list of all of the products that she was using on her face every day. Susannah was shocked to see there were around 20 products on the email – and that didn’t even include her makeup. This just shows the effect that too many products can have on your face.

Susannah has a very basic skincare routine. A big believer of cleansing, she washes her skin every morning and night with a wash-off cleanser. Her favourites are foaming cleansers and she finds herself continuously reaching for Sisley’s Creamy Mousse Cleanser , £69.50, or Institut Esthederm’s Osmoclean Pure Clean Foam , £26.40. These two products are extremely gentle but very effective, and they don’t leave any tightness to the skin.

Next, Susannah reaches for her Sisley Sisleÿa Eye and Lip Contour Cream , £119. The texture is quite thick but it doesn’t feel heavy on the skin. Once applied, your eyes feel instantly nourished and it’s extremely calming around the eye area. What makes this product even better is its multi-tasking purposes, as this cream can also be used on the lip area.

Susannah then reaches for her Clinique Smart Custom-Repair Serum , £48, after cleansing and applies two pumps. This serum works to battle fine lines and wrinkles, dark spots and uneven skin tone, firms the skin and imparts radiance. The clever thing about this product is that it detects what part of your skin needs help and gets to work on your needs. For example, if you have dry skin with dark spots, it’ll release the ingredients that are meant to target those particular issues and keep back all of the other ingredients. If your face feels dry after, you can follow with a moisturiser, though you may refrain from doing so in this hot weather to avoid feeling clammy!

If you want to moisturise and apply some coverage, Susannah recommends the Estee Lauder Revitalizing Supreme CC Cream , £40. A moisturiser with SPF10, it evens out your skin tone and works to colour correct. It comes out of the tube in a pale grey shade, as it has small particles, so that when you rub it in, they’re released to create a slight bronze colour.

Occasionally, Susannah may reach for her Aurelia Refine & Polish Miracle Balm , £57. Containing peptides and bioorganic oils, this balm uses enzymes and tiny polishing beads that help to improve the radiance of your skin. While remaining gentle, it works to get rid of anything that’s clogging your pores. When you wash it off, you’ll be left with super soft skin that will be able to absorb your skincare products more effectively; though only use it once or twice a week to avoid damaging the skin.

Do you have any products that you swear by for your morning routine? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check back for Susannah’s evening skincare routine next week!