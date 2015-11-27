Editor's Vlog: My November Favourites 2015

What beauty and wellness buys are keeping you going as the nights draw in and the temperature drops? Susannah Taylor shares the things she has been loving this November.

It’s a myth that protein powder bulks you up. By helping you build lean muscle, upping your protein intake actually helps you burn more fat so you can slim down as you tone up. Susannah loves THE SUPER ELIXIR Nourishing Protein , £48, by Elle Macpherson. She mixes it with almond milk for a great chocolate flavoured shake, perfect for a snack or a post workout energy boost.

For perfect autumnal eyes look no further than CHANEL Les 4 Ombre Multi-Effects Quadra Eyeshadow in Tisse D’Automne , £40. These four delicate colours blend seamlessly to create a softer take on a smokey eye.

Chanel has also been Susannah’s go-to beauty brand when it comes to November nails. At the moment she is wearing CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour , £18 in Orage and Beige Pur.

For perfect party nails, Susannah recommends CHANEL Le Top Coat Lamé Rouge Noir , £18. This sheer top coat contains brilliant flecks of gold, transforming any base colour into a grownup glittery delight.

One of Susannah’s new skincare favourites is Sunday Riley’s Blue Moon Tranquility Cleansing Balm , £33. With subtle scents of vanilla and tangerine, this balm leaves skin hydrated and baby soft. Simply massage over your face and remove with a warm cloth.

Susannah’s friend, makeup artist Arabella Preston, has developed her own line of luxurious facial oils. Susannah is currently using her Votary Neroli and Myrrh Face Oil , £65 to bring balance to her skin.

Finally, Susannah has been seriously impressed by BAKEL’s Lactobiotic Anti-Age Serum , £100. This serum is made of 100% natural active ingredients, with absolutely no fillers, preservatives or artificial perfumes. A combination of glycerin, lactobionic acid and gluconolactone simultaneously hydrates, firms and protects the skin, leaving it radiant and plumped.

What beauty, skincare and wellness products have you been loving this month? Let us know in the comments below!