Editor's Vlog: My pamper routine

Susannah loves having a bath and if she’s been doing a lot of exercise, her go-to addition to her bath is the BetterYou Magnesium Flakes , from £3.49. We are often deficient in magnesium and these flakes are a great way of helping get it back into the body though the skin. They also help to prevent muscle cramping by relaxing your muscles, while regenerating and repairing.

In addition, Susannah loves a fragrant bath opting for Neom Lavender, Jasmine and Brazilian Rosewood Bath and Shower Oil , £40. She either puts a capful into her bath or applies the oil directly on to her body before stepping into the bath. Another favourite is the Bamford Jasmine, Orange Blossom and Cedarwood Bath Oil , £40.

After washing her hair, Susannah uses a hair mask and rates the Ojon Damage Reverse Restorative Hair Treatment , £19. It is great for damaged or curly hair as the brand specialises in moisturising products for hair. Apply this mask throughout dry hair, leave the product on for 30 minutes and wash out. It restores and hydrates hair; Susannah notes that there’s nothing quite like it.

Before applying a face mask, Susannah exfoliates her skin with the Aurelia Refine & Polish Miracle Balm , £57 to remove any debris or dry skin cells in order to allow the mask afterwards to work better. It contains small beads (not microbeads) that dissolve when rubbed into the skin. It’s incredibly natural and not at all harsh on the skin and it leaves skin ready for the next step.

One of Susannah’s favourite face masks is the Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask , £95.50 as it smells amazing, deeply hydrates, brightens and illuminates the skin.

Susannah will then move on to the Leighton Denny Smooth Your Sole Foot File , £6. One side will buff away any dead skin and the other side smoothes the skin.

After the bath, Susannah’s go-to self-tanner is the Clarins Self Tanning Milky Lotion , £20 as it provides a beautiful, non-streaky glowing bronze. It doesn’t have an unpleasant ‘biscuit’ fake tan smell as it uses fig extract.

Before bed, Susannah applies the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Nighttime Miracle Moisturiser , £32 which she feels is something of an unsung hero. It smells faintly of Eight Hour Cream and contains a slight lavender scent that relaxes. It’s a thick and smooth moisturiser and feels as though it is providing a protective layer for your skin while you sleep. In the morning you are left with super soft skin.

Finally, to finish her pamper routine, Susannah will spray her pillow with the Neom Perfect Night’s Sleep Pillow Mist , £20 containing lavender, camomile, jasmine and patchouli. It smells incredible and really helps her to drift off to sleep.