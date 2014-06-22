Editor's Vlog: My top 5 serums

Serums are the big beauty buzz in skin care right now - every beauty company has one to offer, and there is one for every skin type from hydrating to anti-acne, to anti-ageing to brightening. But which to choose? Get The Gloss Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor recommends her favourite five here. What is the point of a serum? To pack as many essential ingredients as you can into your skin beneath your moisturiser. Some can be used in place of a moisturiser as some are deeply hydrating too. Susannah’s Top 5: 1. Darphin Vital Skin Anti-Fatigue Dynamizing Serum

£49, Buy online This product is for people experiencing the first signs of lines and wrinkles, for those who feel their skin doesn’t look as youthful as it once did. It is a very lightweight serum that sinks into the skin, doesn’t leave a greasy residue and dries until you can’t feel it on the skin and you can then apply your moisturiser on top. It wakens up the skin and is deeply hydrating so if your skin is slightly dry or prone to dryness it’s a great one for you. 2. Clarins Double Serum Complete Age Control

£55, Buy online One of the most popular serums on the market, this product has won many many awards since its launch and beauty editors can’t get enough of it. With a unique hydra/ lipidic system, it utilises plant extracts that mimic the water and oil element in our skin. Brown in colour that disappears on contact with the skin, it sinks in easily, brings skin back to its optimum balance and helps fight ageing, wrinkles and helps plump skin. Your face is left very silky and Susannah thinks this is a great one for all round anti-ageing and recommends it from age 30 upwards. 3. Clinique Smart Custom Repair Serum

£48, Buy online New on the market at the time of writing this, Susannah thinks this product is pure genius. Containing lots of very clever ingredients that are only activated when and where your skin needs them, it will address fine lines and wrinkles, skin plumpness, dark spots, even out skintone and also calms the skin, but it won’t release the vital elements until your skin needs them. Susannah has been using this for about 2-3 weeks at the time of filming this and it has made her skin smoother, she has less breakouts, her skin is less bumpy, greasy and spot-prone, is a bit more refined and her pores don’t look as clogged. Highly recommended. 4. Estee Lauder Clear Difference Advanced Blemish Serum

£39, Buy online Containing salicylic acid, this serum is made for anyone with blemish-prone skin. It tackles blemishes on impact, but continues to help treat skin so that it becomes less spot prone over time. The salicylic acid is an exfoliating ingredient that helps increase cell turnover which means cells are renewed faster so pores become less clogged and skin becomes less congested. 5. Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II