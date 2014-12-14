Editor's Vlog: November favourites + GIVEAWAY

Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor takes us through the products she loved throughout November. PLUS watch until the end for the chance to win all of the products mentioned in this vlog…

Aurelia Refine & Polish Miracle Balm , £57

This enzyme polish is applied to clean skin, left to work and then rubbed into the skin. Its an oil-based exfoliator and contains tiny beads that leave your skin incredibly soft and won’t scratch or irritate. It contains camomile, eucalyptus, rosemary and bergamot, meaning it also have a gorgeous scent – perfect for waking up your senses in the morning.

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk , £16

Susannah is a big fan of Charlotte Tilbury makeup and this lip liner is a big must have for her. Pillow Talk is the colour of natural lips and it suits a variety of skintones. It can be used to enhance your lips, even out their colour and keep your lipstick on longer.

Essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux , £7.99

Bordeaux is one of Essie’s famous reds. It’s dark, classic and always stylish.

Essie Nail Polish in Stylenomics , £7.99

Stylenomics has tints of grey, green and blue running throughout it. It’s chic, good for winter and perfect for party season.

Max Factor Masterpiece Transform Mascara in Black/Brown , £9.99

This mascara has a thin plastic wand with tiny spikes, but since using it, Susannah has received many comments about her eyelashes. It works to lengthen and separate your lashes – the perfect addition to your everyday makeup look.

Aromatherapy Associates Inner Strength , £40

Susannah has been using this product for around a year. Geraldine Howard, the owner of Aromatherapy Associates, created Inner Strength during a low point in her life. The scent is hard to begin with and softens over time. It contains aromatherapy oils, such as clary sage, frankincense and cardamom. This product focuses on helping you find inner strength in hard and challenging times.

Udo's Choice Oil , £21.99

Udo’s Choice is a blend of omega 3 and 6 essential fatty acids. It also contains flex seed oil, sunflower oil, sesame seed oil, rice bran and oat bran germ oils and coconut oil. This oil is also vegan and can be added to smoothies, vegetables and porridge. However, it's important to note that this oil cannot be cooked and must be stored in the fridge to avoid damaging the omegas. Once you have cooked your porridge or vegetables, the oil can then be added.

