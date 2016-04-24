Editor's Vlog: Beauty products that don't work

Susannah Taylor 22 May 2014

Have you ever bought a product that claims to do a lot but in reality does very little? Have you ever wondered why a product even exists? Why you need a seperate cream for your neck or one for your breasts? From the years that Susannah has been in the industry, she has seen a lot of crazy fads come and go and here she delves into this.

From diet pills straight through to cellulite creams, and teeth whitening strips to Botox-in-a-jar products, Susannah talks through the products that don’t work and tells us why…


