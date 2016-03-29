Editor's Vlog: Skincare Spring Clean

Susannah Taylor 22 May 2014

Are you suffering with dryness, blemishes, or oily patches? Is your skin just feeling a bit blah?

Susannah Taylor reveals how to combat this and the cleansing routine and key products she recommends to help you get a fresher, brighter complexion this spring.

Cleansing is extremely important and Susannah's new favourite skincare gadget to help with this is the  Foreo Luna Mini , £85. This gadget helps to shift out any impuritues in your pores when cleansing, while massaging and targetting specific problem areas of the skin.

If your skin is dull and lacks lustre, exfoliator should be your go-to product. Susannah's current pick is the Bobbi Brown Buffing Grains For Face , £30. Just add a touch of water to this gentle exfoliating powder and scrub across your skin.

Susannah has been converted into double cleansing and her favourite duo is the Bioderma Sensibo H2O Micelle Solution , £15.10 with the Jurlique Nutri-define Refining Foaming Cleanser , £38.

Finally, the new range from Elizabeth Arden, out in April has just arrived on Susannah's desk and she talks us through why she can't wait to try this range that's said to add radiance to the skin.

Which products will you be spring cleaning your skin with? Let us know in the comments!


You may also like

The Winning Team
St Tropez brings out the world's first self tan sheet mask
Editor's Vlog: What's in my Christmas Party Clutch 2015
Editor's Vlog: My November Favourites 2015


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Vila satin midi skirt, was £24 now £19.50
Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara, £19
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Shampoo, £50.99
Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer, £25
Sweaty Betty All Day High-Waisted Gym Leggings was £90 now £36
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope, £22

 

More Gloss

Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
13 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
11 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
11 December 2023  
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
7 December 2023   Kerry Potter
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
7 December 2023  
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Beauty
TikTok-hyped Bubble skincare sells a moisturiser every 10 seconds - and it's now available at Boots
5 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
4 December 2023  
Explore More

 