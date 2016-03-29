Editor's Vlog: Skincare Spring Clean

Are you suffering with dryness, blemishes, or oily patches? Is your skin just feeling a bit blah?

Susannah Taylor reveals how to combat this and the cleansing routine and key products she recommends to help you get a fresher, brighter complexion this spring.

Cleansing is extremely important and Susannah's new favourite skincare gadget to help with this is the Foreo Luna Mini , £85. This gadget helps to shift out any impuritues in your pores when cleansing, while massaging and targetting specific problem areas of the skin.

If your skin is dull and lacks lustre, exfoliator should be your go-to product. Susannah's current pick is the Bobbi Brown Buffing Grains For Face , £30. Just add a touch of water to this gentle exfoliating powder and scrub across your skin.

Susannah has been converted into double cleansing and her favourite duo is the Bioderma Sensibo H2O Micelle Solution , £15.10 with the Jurlique Nutri-define Refining Foaming Cleanser , £38.

Finally, the new range from Elizabeth Arden, out in April has just arrived on Susannah's desk and she talks us through why she can't wait to try this range that's said to add radiance to the skin.

Which products will you be spring cleaning your skin with? Let us know in the comments!