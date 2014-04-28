Editor's Vlog: The best products for acne

Anybody can get spots, whether you’re 13 or 30; blemishes don’t disappear once you’re passed your teens and adult acne is in fact very common. ‘Acne’ is a term used by dermatologists and scientists as a term for spots, even if you have only a few.

Many people avoid using acne products as they believe that it is only for those that may have a face covered in blemishes, but it’s important not to be put off by the word. If you are unhappy with your skin, a visit to a dermatologist can really help. They deal with all skin types and will know exactly what products you should be using to treat your acne. Their products will also be the most efficient, compared to some that you may find over the counter. They may be expensive, but well worth it.

Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor recently saw dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting , where she received expert advice on how to solve acne. One piece of advice was to cut back on her cleansing regime and to avoid fragranced products where possible.

Many beauty brands on the market have taken note that adults have acne. Here, Susannah runs through products both recommended by Sam Bunting or that Susannah has come across in her search for anti-acne products.

Find all of the products mentioned in the video listed below:

Cetaphil Cleanser and Cetaphil Moisturiser , both £8.99

These inexpensive products can be found at your local Boots. They’re fragrance-free and pH-balanced, meaning they help get your skin to its optimum balance and bring it back to its optimum performance.

Duac Once Daily Gel, prescription only

This gel cannot be brought over the counters, only through prescription. It stops the formulation of cloggy oil within the pores which can lead to spots. Oil that causes spots can be sticky, and this gel helps to break it down.

Estee Lauder ‘Clear Difference’ Advanced Blemish Serum , £44

Estee Lauder are well-known for their serums, such as their Advanced Night Repair Serum. This serum contains Salycyic Acid, which makes the skin smooth, creating a great base for makeup, and helps cell turnover and stops spots from forming.

Estee Lauder ‘Clear Difference’ Complexion Perfecting BB Creme SPF 35 , £34

The Clear Difference BB Cream is non-comodegenic, meaning it doesn’t clog pores. It also has ingredients which stop oil forming, stop skin from looking greasy and has been tested by dermatologists. It doesn’t provide heavy coverage, as it is quite sheer but is gentle on the skin and evens out the complexion.

Clinique Anti-Blemish Solutions Clinical Clearing Gel , £14

This gel is for areas of the skin that are spot-prone and bumpy. It can be applied to a patch of skin or directly to a spot. In a four week study, 75% of women that used this said it cleared their skin considerably. This product also contains salosylic acid, which has been proven to help regenerate skin, remove dead skin cells and prevent clogging.

Trilogy Blemish Control Gel , £12.50

A combination of Rosehip Oil, Salicylic Acid, Mandarin and Ginger, this can be applied to a blemish one to three times daily. Its natural qualities means it will be gentle on the skin.

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo [+] Anti-Blemish Cream , £15.50

La Roche-Posay is a pharmaceutical brand. It was previously only available in France and has recently made a big impact on the UK. Their products are highly recommended by dermatologists. This product in particular helps with clogged skin that may have blackheads. It unclogs pores and doesn’t contain any fragrance.